Economy

Caterpillar (CAT) Bets on Strong Demand Amid High Costs

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAT - Free Report) is well-poised for delivering improved results this year, backed by strong backlog levels, solid demand for construction and mining equipment, and its ongoing cost control efforts. A robust liquidity position, investments focused on expanding offerings and services, and digital initiatives like e-commerce are likely to drive growth for the company in the long haul.

5 Consumer Discretionary ETFs Rising to New Highs

With the economy regaining momentum after a pandemic slowdown buoyed by the biggest vaccination drive and reopenings, the consumer discretionary sector looks like an exciting bet at present. This is because a strengthening economy, rapid vaccinations and better job prospects are supportive of economically sensitive sectors like consumer discretionary, which typically perform well in a maturing economic cycle (read: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).
3 Instrument Stocks That Hold Promise Amid Industry Challenges

WTS - Free Report) , Allied Motion Technologies (. TRNS - Free Report) are expected to benefit from energy efficiency and the adoption of industrial automation. In the United States, process manufacturing is driven by the replacement of obsolete industrial control systems with state-of-the-art technologies. Industry Description. The Zacks Instruments...
Robust Delivery Count to Propel Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 Earnings

TSLA - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20, after the closing bell. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s results will likely reflect the favorable impact of the rising Model 3/Y deliveries, which form a major chunk of the automaker’s overall deliveries. (Also read: Why Tesla...
Solid Earnings and Economic Data Driving Markets: 5 Top Picks

Wall Street rebounded in the first half of October after a devastating September in which the major stock indexes witnessed the sharpest decline in a decade. October too is known for its fluctuating trading pattern. Despite this, month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P...
Halliburton (HAL) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Miss

HAL - Free Report) reported in-line third-quarter 2021 earnings on the back of an improved year-over-year revenue contribution from North America activities,partially offset by a lower-than-expected operating income from the Completion and Production segment as well as the Drilling and Evaluation segment. This world's second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger...
5 Top Stocks Powered by DuPont Analysis for Solid Returns

In a market where complacency levels may falter any time on central banks’ moves, any negative update on the COVID-19 front and overvaluation concerns, picking the right stock is a challenge. The metric return on equity goes a long way in resolving this issue. The metric enables investors to differentiate...
Off-Premise Business Drives Darden (DRI), High Costs Ail

DRI - Free Report) focus on off-premise sales, digitization initiatives and menu simplifications bodes well. A rise in labor and other operating expenses along with coronavirus-related woes is a concern. Let’s discuss the factors highlighting why investors should retain the stock for the time being. Factors Driving Growth. Even though...
Lowe's (LOW) Pro Business & Online Wing Gains on High Demand

LOW - Free Report) . The company is witnessing strong growth in its Pro business and online platform. Also, the Total Home strategy has been gaining traction and meeting consumers’ needs across categories. Online Platform Looks Sturdy. Lowe’s online platform has been a feather on its cap. Online sales have...
Tesla Poised to Beat on Q3 Earnings: ETFs to Buy

TSLA - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20 after market close. Let’s take a closer look at its fundamentals ahead of the earnings release. Over the past three months, Tesla has been on a solid ride, having gained 35%, more than four times the...
Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Near Their Highs Amid the Market Rebound

October has been a bounce back month for stocks, so far, as the market races back to its previous records. The current climb began right around October 4 when some big names fell into oversold technical levels, including the Nasdaq 100-tracking QQQ ETF. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are...
5 Must-Buy Mid-Cap Stocks Ahead of Q3 Earnings This Month

The third-quarter 2021 earnings season is gradually gathering pace. We are in the early stage of the reporting cycle and results so far are highly encouraging. This is in contrast to the view of a section of economists and financial experts that the momentum of the U.S. economic recovery slipped last quarter owing to prolonged supply-chain disruptions, labor shortage, higher inflationary pressure and the resurgence of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
P&G Shares Slump on Inflation Warning: ETFs in Focus

PG - Free Report) – has posted better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. However, the staples giant warns of more inflationary pressure ahead. Price hikes so far helped make up for higher freight costs but will probably won’t be able to keep up with soaring commodity costs. Shares slumped about 1.2% in the key trading session. Management reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2022.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

CLF - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on Oct 22. Benefits of higher steel prices and contributions of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA acquisitions are likely to get reflected on the company’s performance. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in...
Retail Sales Swell in September: 3 Fund Picks

On Oct 15, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that retail and food services sales rose 0.7% in September, outpacing the consensus estimate of a 0.1% decline. August’s retail sales figure was also upwardly revised to 0.9%. For the month, spending accelerated as coronavirus cases declined and students and employees returned to schools and offices. This, in turn, boosted sales across sporting goods, music and book stores, highlighting a 3.7% jump from August.
4 Steel Producer Stocks to Play the Industry Strength

NUE - Free Report) , Steel Dynamics, Inc. (. TX - Free Report) and United States Steel Corporation (. X - Free Report) are well placed to gain from these trends. The Zacks Steel Producers industry serves a vast spectrum of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, appliance, container, packaging, industrial machinery, mining equipment, transportation, and oil and gas with various steel products. These products include hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and galvanized coils and sheets, reinforcing bars, billets and blooms, wire rods, strip mill plates, standard and line pipe, and mechanical tubing products. Steel is primarily produced using two methods — Blast Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace. It is regarded as the backbone of the manufacturing industry. The automotive and construction markets have historically been the largest consumers of steel. Notably, the housing and construction sector is the biggest consumer of steel, accounting for roughly half of the world’s total consumption.
Momentum ETFs Looking Attractive Amid Latest Market Optimism

After witnessing a long series of dull and volatile trading sessions, Wall Street has finally delivered the best week in months. Seeing the best week since June, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%. The other two broad indices, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, were also up 1.8% and 2.2%, respectively. The former witnessed the best week since July, while the latter saw one since August-end.
US factory output slips on September amid chip shortage, but demands remain strong

On Monday, US Federal Reserve data had unveiled that US manufacturing output, accountable for roughly an 11.9 per cent of entire US economic activity, had been plunged by the most in more than seven months in September, as a worsening global-scale shortage of semiconductors had deflated motor vehicles output, vindicating that an ongoing supply constraint continues to dampen economic growth.
RETAIL

