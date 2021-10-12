CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco (COST) Thrives on Stellar Comparable Sales Trend

Zacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOST - Free Report) growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business have been contributing to its upbeat performance. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this Issaquah, WA-based company in registering impressive sales numbers. Decent Sales Run. Costco’s net sales increased 15.8% to $19.50...

Zacks.com

5 Consumer Discretionary ETFs Rising to New Highs

With the economy regaining momentum after a pandemic slowdown buoyed by the biggest vaccination drive and reopenings, the consumer discretionary sector looks like an exciting bet at present. This is because a strengthening economy, rapid vaccinations and better job prospects are supportive of economically sensitive sectors like consumer discretionary, which typically perform well in a maturing economic cycle (read: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Focus on Q3 Earnings Season: Global Week Ahead

NFLX - Free Report) "In total, this week will bring results from more than 200 companies, including 73 S&P 500 members. "This week’s lineup of results will give us fresh insights on the most important issue weighing on the earnings picture at present, namely:. - Inflationary trends and. - Developments...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Popular Items on Sale

Americans are struggling to check off every item on their grocery list due to a combination of price hikes, purchase limits, and shortages. Even Costco isn't immune to the ongoing supply chain issues, with members reporting rising totals on their receipts. Luckily, the warehouse chain just announced a sale on...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Costco Keeps Rolling With Strong September Sales

Costco got off to a good start in the first month of its 2022 fiscal year, as adjusted comparable sales rose 9.4% year over year. The retailer continues to report excellent results across all regions of the world and all major merchandise categories. Rising inflation could bolster Costco's sales growth...
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Sold Multiple Items That Cost $100,000 Last Year, CFO Says

While most shoppers frequent Costco in search of the next great bargain, the same warehouse chain caters to those looking to splurge a little…or a lot. In a recent earnings call, Costco's Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said that last year, several engagement rings were purchased for a lot more than the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. According to the transcript of the call, Galanti said "We actually sold a couple of rings in the $100,000 range."
RETAIL
Zacks.com

Buckle's (BKE) Upbeat Sales Trend Continues in September

BKE - Free Report) has been putting up a stellar show for the past few months now. Its solid sales momentum continued through the month of September. Strong gains from the company’s women’s and men’s merchandise categories have been contributing to this upbeat performance for a while now. Comparable store net sales for the same fiscal month continue to be impressive too. Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company ascended 4.3% on Oct 7 following its sturdy sales performance for September. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Costco sales increase 15.8% in September

Costco maintained its momentum in September. Costco Wholesale Corp.’s sales rose 15.8% to $19.50 billion in September — the first months of its fiscal first quarter — from $16.84 billion a year ago. The membership warehouse club’s total same-store sales increased 14.3%, while online sales rose 10.6%. Costco’s September sales...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Tesla Poised to Beat on Q3 Earnings: ETFs to Buy

TSLA - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20 after market close. Let’s take a closer look at its fundamentals ahead of the earnings release. Over the past three months, Tesla has been on a solid ride, having gained 35%, more than four times the...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Oracle, Lowe's & Starbucks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corporation (. ORCL. ), Lowe's Companies, Inc. (. LOW. ), and Starbucks Corporation (. SBUX. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Instrument Stocks That Hold Promise Amid Industry Challenges

WTS - Free Report) , Allied Motion Technologies (. TRNS - Free Report) are expected to benefit from energy efficiency and the adoption of industrial automation. In the United States, process manufacturing is driven by the replacement of obsolete industrial control systems with state-of-the-art technologies. Industry Description. The Zacks Instruments...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

4 Steel Producer Stocks to Play the Industry Strength

NUE - Free Report) , Steel Dynamics, Inc. (. TX - Free Report) and United States Steel Corporation (. X - Free Report) are well placed to gain from these trends. The Zacks Steel Producers industry serves a vast spectrum of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, appliance, container, packaging, industrial machinery, mining equipment, transportation, and oil and gas with various steel products. These products include hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and galvanized coils and sheets, reinforcing bars, billets and blooms, wire rods, strip mill plates, standard and line pipe, and mechanical tubing products. Steel is primarily produced using two methods — Blast Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace. It is regarded as the backbone of the manufacturing industry. The automotive and construction markets have historically been the largest consumers of steel. Notably, the housing and construction sector is the biggest consumer of steel, accounting for roughly half of the world’s total consumption.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Best ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street was upbeat last week with the S&P 500 logging the biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rallied on earnings. The Dow Jones (up 1.58%) and the Nasdaq (up 2.18%) were also notable winners last week. Oil prices staged a rally last week, with United States Oil Fund...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Halliburton (HAL) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Miss

HAL - Free Report) reported in-line third-quarter 2021 earnings on the back of an improved year-over-year revenue contribution from North America activities,partially offset by a lower-than-expected operating income from the Completion and Production segment as well as the Drilling and Evaluation segment. This world's second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Will ETFs Gain From Upbeat US Homebuilder Confidence in October?

The U.S. housing sector has once again witnessed a bright spot with strength in housing demand which has improved for the second consecutive month. However, headwinds like increasing construction costs and continued material supply-chain worries along with rising home prices remain concerns. Per the monthly National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), builder sentiment for the newly-built single-family homes rose four points (the highest since November 2020) to 80 in October from 76 in September, 75 in August, 80 in July and 30 in April (the lowest since June 2012). The metric also beat analysts’ estimate of 76, per a Reuters poll. The reading looks strong as any number above 50 signals improving confidence.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

5 Must-Buy Mid-Cap Stocks Ahead of Q3 Earnings This Month

The third-quarter 2021 earnings season is gradually gathering pace. We are in the early stage of the reporting cycle and results so far are highly encouraging. This is in contrast to the view of a section of economists and financial experts that the momentum of the U.S. economic recovery slipped last quarter owing to prolonged supply-chain disruptions, labor shortage, higher inflationary pressure and the resurgence of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
STOCKS

