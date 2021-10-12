CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

AmEx (AXP) Modifies Card to Boost Growth of Small Businesses

Zacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAXP - Free Report) recently reintroduced the Business Gold Rewards Card with added features for addressing the evolving requirements of small business owners across Canada. Traditionally, the low annual fee Card empowers business owners with strong purchasing power, digital management tools and extensive insurance coverage. With the relaunched Card, the Cardmembers are equipped to earn rewards or additional bonus points on their spending, which can subsequently be utilized by the owners to undertake reinvestment. This, in turn, is expected to boost growth prospects of small businesses throughout Canada.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsbug.info

Can a merchant store my credit card details without permission?

If you are a patron of a particular merchant, you might find that it makes the process smoother, enabling faster future transactions, if you allow it to store your card information. That’s well and good, but can a retailer store your credit card details without permission?. When you shop online,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amex#Mastercard Incorporated#American Express Company#Axp#Axp Free Report#American Express#Business Gold Card#Membership Rewards
BoardingArea

Amex is targeting select card holders for spending bonuses

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Business Insider

The Amex Business Platinum card just got a makeover with a whopper 120,000-point bonus and new benefits — but the annual fee is increasing, too

This post contains links to products from our advertisers, and we may be compensated when you click on these links. Our recommendations and advice are ours alone, and have not been reviewed by any issuers listed. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards. The Business...
CREDITS & LOANS
Laredo Morning Times

How to Manage Credit Cards for Your Small Business

Among the many factors that lead to small businesses dying big deaths is a lack of good cash flow and money management. Credit cards can ease the stress. But with so many choices available, which options are the most optimal? Here’s what you need to ask yourself before making this choice.
CREDITS & LOANS
BoardingArea

Get $25 off gift card purchases with this Amex offer (Targeted)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
CREDITS & LOANS
houstontexans.com

David Alcorta Catering receives Amegy Bank Small Business Boost

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on small businesses across the world. The Texans have three main goals as an organization: win championships, create memorable experiences and do great things for our community. With that third goal in mind, the Texans and Amegy Bank are promoting and assisting the small businesses that make the Houston community so great.
HOUSTON, TX
milestomemories.com

Amex Business Cardholders, Earn Bonus Points for Adding Employee Cards

Amex Business Cardholders, Earn Bonus Points for Adding Employee Cards. American Express often offers bonuses for adding additional cards to your accounts. These bonuses are usually for adding one card, and it can be an easy 20,000 points. But now some people are able to earn much more by adding employee cards to business credit cards.
CREDITS & LOANS
travelcodex.com

AmEx Platinum Card Adds New Walmart+ Credit

Overnight, American Express just updated their Platinum Card benefits to reflect a new monthly credit for Walmart+ and I’m so torn about this. On one hand, I can’t complain about free money and it’s better to have something and not need it as opposed to needing something and not having it. But on the other hand, I’m disappointed because I know American Express can do so much better than this. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not above shopping at Walmart. They have some great deals occasionally but it’s not a place that I shop at all too often and I would imagine the vast majority of Platinum Cardholders don’t either. And in turn, we won’t get too much (if any) value out of this new “benefit” at all.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chicago Business Journal

Hyatt launches new credit card for small-business owners

Hyatt Hotels Corp. has teamed with JPMorgan Chase to launch a new credit card designed to reward small business owners and Hyatt customers for how they do business. The new World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, the first business credit card offered by Chicago-based Hyatt (NYSE: H), features an rewards accelerator that allows business cardmembers to earn double World of Hyatt points per quarter on categories they spend the most.
CHICAGO, IL
onemileatatime.com

Marriott Amex Cards Offering 10x Points With PayPal

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy