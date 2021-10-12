AmEx (AXP) Modifies Card to Boost Growth of Small Businesses
AXP - Free Report) recently reintroduced the Business Gold Rewards Card with added features for addressing the evolving requirements of small business owners across Canada. Traditionally, the low annual fee Card empowers business owners with strong purchasing power, digital management tools and extensive insurance coverage. With the relaunched Card, the Cardmembers are equipped to earn rewards or additional bonus points on their spending, which can subsequently be utilized by the owners to undertake reinvestment. This, in turn, is expected to boost growth prospects of small businesses throughout Canada.www.zacks.com
