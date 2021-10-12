AmEx (AXP) Modifies Card to Boost Growth of Small Businesses

Overnight, American Express just updated their Platinum Card benefits to reflect a new monthly credit for Walmart+ and I’m so torn about this. On one hand, I can’t complain about free money and it’s better to have something and not need it as opposed to needing something and not having it. But on the other hand, I’m disappointed because I know American Express can do so much better than this. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not above shopping at Walmart. They have some great deals occasionally but it’s not a place that I shop at all too often and I would imagine the vast majority of Platinum Cardholders don’t either. And in turn, we won’t get too much (if any) value out of this new “benefit” at all.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO