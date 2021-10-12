Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to Jon Gruden’s resignation, leaked email comments

The Cowboys offense has transformed into the high-powered scoring juggernaut that many have been predicting for a while. Quarterback Dak Prescott and Co. currently sit in second place leaguewide in both total yards (trailing Baltimore by five) and points scored (behind Buffalo by two). It’s a testament to the all-star roster of playmakers on that side of the ball who are finally playing at full strength (mostly) and jelling as a unit (totally).

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO