Aerospace & Defense

Sensata Technologies' New Aircraft Autothrottle Assembly Is Being Integrated Into New Light Jet Aircraft To Help Reduce Pilot Workload And Enhance Flight Safety. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sensata Technologies (ST) - Get Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Report today announced its new autothrottle assembly is available for integration into aircraft cockpit controls to improve flying safety and convenience for light jet applications. Sensata will showcase the new autothrottle assembly and its solutions for urban air mobility and electric aircraft at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) from October 12-14 in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Booth 3900.

Sensata Technologies' new aircraft autothrottle assembly is being integrated into new light jet aircraft to help reduce pilot workload and enhance flight safety. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our autothrottle assembly greatly reduces the pilot's workload, offering a significant safety benefit for single pilot aircraft like light jet and turboprop applications, and is now being implemented into a major manufacturer's flagship aircraft," explains Stuart Parker, Aerospace General Managerat Sensata Technologies. "This is an exciting shift in single pilot aircraft design. While this type of solution is not new for larger aircraft, it is now available for smaller light jet applications as well."

An automatic throttle sits in the cockpit at the pilot's side and is used to modify fuel flow to the engine, controlling engine power and thrust. Like cruise control on a car, it allows the pilot to control an aircraft's power settings automatically. The pilot can set the desired flight characteristics rather than manually controlling the thrust levers. In high workload situations or where the pilot may get distracted, the autothrottle can prevent the aircraft from getting into a situation that might lead to a stall and loss of control.

Sensata's solution provides a luxurious look and feel for pilots and features:

  • Stylized thrust levers for each engine with leather wrapped handles
  • Two highly precise, reliable Sensata Rotary Variable Differential Transducers (RVDTs) per lever complete with protective anti-backlash gearing
  • Thoughtfully designed pilot-feel clutch mechanisms for proper feedback
  • Stylized light panels with detached dimming modules
  • Independent sliding Foreign Object Debris (FOD) covers to protect the assembly from spills

The autothrottle function is enhanced with:

  • Seamless integration with the latest avionics platforms
  • Long life, brushless motors and position sensors for each thrust lever
  • Precision gearing for smooth, reliable operation and realistic feel during operation
  • A lightweight, attractive enclosure
  • Autothrottle disconnect switches to safely disengage as desired
  • Maintenance-free performance

Sensata's cost effective, safe and reliable cockpit autopilot solutions are based on decades of proven success in developing position sensors and cockpit controls.

To learn more about Sensata's autothrottle assembly for light jet and turboprop applications and its solutions for urban air mobility and electric aircraft , please visit Booth 3900 at NBAA-BACE, October 12-14, Las Vegas Convention Center, view more cockpit control solutions online, or Contact Us.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

