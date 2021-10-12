CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guayule's potential expands sustainable NR possibilities

By Erin Pustay Beaven
rubbernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tire industry's future is alive and well, growing in fields, deserts, and research and development facilities around the globe. As for Bridgestone Americas Inc. and Nokian Tyres P.L.C., a more sustainable future is rooted in guayule, a desert shrub that thrives in drier, more arid temperatures. The plant, which yields a natural rubber latex with properties nearly identical to hevea NR, is being heralded by many as a promising alternative rubber resource.

