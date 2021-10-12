CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alien Director Declares TV Series Version Will Never Be as Good as the Original

Cover picture for the articleRidley Scott's seminal 1979 classic Alien has been ingrained to pop culture and it has been considered as one of the best science fiction films of all time. Countless sequels and spinoffs have been made ever since and the franchise is not showing any signs that it is going to die

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
‘Red Notice’ Trailer: Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

The numbers are hazy, but every time Dwayne Johnson or Netflix talk about Red Notice they call it the biggest or most expensive movie the streaming service has ever made. And the trailer... does look expensive. The film is essentially a cat-and-mouse-and-cat thriller about an FBI agent who teams with...
Ridley Scott
What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 18

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 18 adds four new movies over the weekend, two of them new, one for the kids, and one of them we probably wish we never saw. At No. 1 is the Dutch World War II movie The Forgotten Battle, following the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944, which knocks the elderly bank robber film Going in Style from first to second. Making its debut at No. 7 is Scary Movie 4, just in time for some incredibly mediocre Halloween-appropriate comedy. And bringing up the rear, but worth a watch, is the Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, about a couple going through a pretty bad breakup.
Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to confirm time travel theory is true

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to tease a time travel theory that’s been doing the rounds.The new film, which has just been delayed by Disney, will see Harrison Ford, 79, return as the professor of archaeology for the first time since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal Skull.It will be the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan’s James Mangold introducing the character “to a new generation”.Details are scarce about the new film’s storyline elements, but a theory predicted that Ford’s character will discover an artefact that powers...
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Talks ‘Eternals’ Ambition and That ‘Venom’ Surprise

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige counts himself fortunate to have spent years working with Stan Lee, the comic book writer who became world famous thanks to cameos in films based on Marvel creations. But Feige regrets never meeting Jack Kirby, the legendary artist whose work included Captain America, X-Men, the Hulk, Fantastic Four and many more. Eternals is Kirby’s latest creation to come to the big screen, with filmmaker Chloé Zhao adapting the cosmic tale the writer-artist introduced in the 1970s. “The whole movie is a love letter to what one man was able to do with a pencil, sitting at a...
Emily Blunt in Talks to Star in Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie ‘Oppenheimer’

Emily Blunt is in talks to star in Universal’s “Oppenheimer,” an upcoming World War II movie from director Christopher Nolan. Though nothing is official, the casting would reunite Blunt with her “A Quiet Place Part II” co-star Cillian Murphy, who will portray the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the film about the development of the atomic bomb. Blunt is expected to play the wife of Oppenheimer, the American physicist who was pivotal in the Manhattan Project. Universal Pictures and reps for Blunt didn’t respond to request for comment. Murphy and Nolan have worked together on several films, including “Batman Begins,” “Inception” and...
Blade: MCU Reboot Director Praises Original Wesley Snipes Film

The original 1998 Blade film, which starred Wesley Snipes, paved the way to the comic book genre that we all know today. We can pretty much say that, without its success, we wouldn't have the X-Men films, the Spider-Man films, or the birth of the superhero universe franchises that have been dominating our culture.
‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Casts Colin Woodell in Lead Role

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” has cast Colin Woodell in the lead role, Variety has learned. Woodell will star as a young Winston Scott, the character played in the film franchise by Ian McShane. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for...
“System Shock” TV Series In The Works

A live-action TV series adaptation of Looking Glass Studios’ famed 1994 video game “System Shock” is in the works for the upcoming U.S. gaming entertainment streaming platform Binge. The original game unfolds on the cyberpunk-esque Citadel Space Station in the year 2072 where you play a nameless security hacker who...
TV Review – Chucky Series Premiere

Justin Cook reviews the series premiere of Chucky from New York Comic Con…. As lights dimmed on New York Comic Con’s Empire Stage and Brad Dourif’s coarse, crude voice rang out across the crowded auditorium to introduce the first episode of Chucky, it was hard not to reflect on the franchise’s legacy — namely, how fans are still showing up for Chucky over 33 years after his debut. While often overlooked, the fact remains that Child’s Play has sneakily become one of the most enduring horror franchises ever. If not, the most.
Marvel's New Blade Director Explains Why Wesley Snipes' Original Version Is So Important

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an absolute behemoth in the entertainment industry. And as OG stars like Robert Downey Jr. depart from their role, a number of new heroes are being introduced. That includes the upcoming inclusion of Blade, played by Mahershala Ali. And the new Blade director recently explained why Wesley Snipes’ original version remains so important.
Upcoming ‘Blade’ Director Explains Why the Original Is Crucial

Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali was selected by Marvel to star in the upcoming adaptation of Blade by Marvel Studios. However, the director of the new adaptation spoke about how the legacy of the original film starring Wesley Snipes is crucial to the new film’s development. Marvel Cinematic Universe has...
