Bridgestone's Ferrari brings ‘global perspective' as USTMA board chairman

By Tire Business Staff
rubbernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) has elected Paolo Ferrari, president and CEO of Bridgestone Americas, as chairman of its board of directors for a two-year term, starting Oct. 7. He succeeds Stephen McClellan, president of Goodyear, who has been the USTMA chair since 2018. "Paolo's election as board chair...

