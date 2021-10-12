CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

MN Broker Says USDA October Report Bearish

By Jerry Groskreutz
Power 96
Power 96
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The USDA released the October Supply Demand and WASE Report and it was bearish. Gordy Kraloveyz with Chiodo Commodities said while it was bearish, we knew it was going to be a bearish report. Especially for soybeans. In the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report at the end of September. The USDA raised the bean stocks by about 130 Million bushel. Yes, at the end of the marketing year the USDA magically found another 130 million bushel of beans?

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybean harvests pass halfway points, USDA reports

On Monday, the USDA released its weekly Crop Progress Report. U.S. corn, soybean harvests pass halfway point. The corn crop’s progress remained the same as a week ago, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. CORN. As of Sunday, the USDA pegged 97% of the crop as mature vs. a...
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Kroger, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says

Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S., with nearly 2,800 stores spread across 35 states. And while millions of satisfied customers shop for their essentials at the popular chain each day, there's one food item from Kroger you'd be better off avoiding right now. The United States Department...
AGRICULTURE
workboat.com

Grain inspections highest since mid-May, USDA says

For the week ending Oct. 7, total inspections of grain (corn, wheat, and soybeans) for export from all major U.S. export regions totaled 2.86 million metric tons (mmt), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Total grain inspections were up 19% from the previous week, down 27% from last year,...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

USDA Report Shows Spring Wheat Supplies in Peril

Each month, USDA releases their World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), providing the market with the Department's best guess on a range of production and demand forecasts. It is only every quarter, however, that we see the release of the USDA's National Agriculture Statistics Survey (NASS) quarterly Stocks report. These four reports reign supreme in my opinion, as they provide actual data on the stocks of grain held both on-farm and off. The data provided are not estimates or a range of possibilities; they are the actual physical level of grain in the United States on a set date. This data can, and often does, set price expectations for the following weeks and months. On the Sept. 1 Stocks report, released on Sept. 30, USDA showed the spring wheat supply situation in the United States is even more grave than feared this summer.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Year#Supply Demand#Chiodo Commodities
dtnpf.com

USDA's Global Estimates Behind Wheat's Bullish Report

The USDA's October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report estimates global wheat ending stocks for 2021-22 at 277.175 million metric tons, down for a second year and to the lowest stocks reported since 2016-17, or five years. This was below the range of pre-report estimates reported by Dow Jones, shown from 278 mmt to 284.50 mmt, while also below the average of these estimates at 280.9 mmt.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

WASDE Report Prints Bearish Soybean Data, Sends Market Reeling

The USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimate (WASDE) report for October projected much higher yield, production and stocks than traders expected, sending corn and soybean markets into the tank Tuesday. Corn yield fell just shy of the 2018 record at 176.5 bushels per acre (bpa) and bean yield was raised nearly 1 bpa, resulting in a much more comfortable ending stocks level. Wheat ending stocks fell, as expected, by 35 million bushels (mb).
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

New USDA Crop and Livestock Reports Coming

Traders are anxiously awaiting USDA’s next round of reports which should give us a better idea of the size and market prospects for the major crops. And as Gary Crawford reports, USDA will also release revised forecasts for the livestock sector. USDA will release the new round of crop and...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Under Heavy Selling Pressure Ahead of USDA Report

As trader expectations suggest a rise in U.S. soybean production and ending stocks in Tuesday’s October crop report, soybeans are under heavy selling pressure and have fallen to the lowest level since March. Corn finished a bit firmer on expectations that yield and ending stocks could decline; wheat futures closed modestly lower.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Enid News and Eagle

Upcoming USDA report to be market mover

Well, it’s the last weekend in my 30’s. Lordy! It has been one heck of a decade that started in Hong Kong working for Rabobank before moving into the food business with OSI Group in Asia, then Chicago and finally back to the farm and entrepreneurship in rural communities of Oklahoma.
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

USDA reports provide mixed bag

MINNEAPOLIS — A pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports came out recently — one market-friendly and the other with a bit of bear. Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management gave the highs and the lows of the annual small grains summary and quarterly grain stocks reports in a Minneapolis Grain Exchange-hosted conference call Sept. 30.
AGRICULTURE
mybasin.com

October Deadlines Approaching for Three Critical USDA Pandemic Assistance Programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers financial assistance for a broad set of customers – from farmers and ranchers to timber harvesters and haulers – through our Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Signup deadlines for three critical programs are quickly approaching:. Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 – Oct. 12. Pandemic...
AGRICULTURE
federalnewsnetwork.com

USDA hasn’t kept pace in documenting Farmers.gov performance, GAO says

Three years ago, the Agriculture Department launched Farmers.gov. The new IT system was meant to deliver self-service tools to farmers and ranchers who rely on government support. USDA plans to spend almost $170 million on it by 2023. So how’s it working? No one quite knows because USDA hasn’t followed its own rules for documenting progress on IT programs. The feedback it’s gathered from farmers isn’t especially illumining either. The Government Accountability Office made 15 recommendations to improve USDA’s oversight of the program. For more, Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu spoke with the GAO’s Vijay D’Souza on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

USDA Stocks Report highlights

Thursday’s report was pretty bearish for soybeans due to substantially more supply still remaining in storage than the trade expected. Even so, the market only decreased 40 cents after two days of trading, which is encouraging. Estimates were not bullish for corn, but after this summer’s massive market inverses, the...
STOCKS
Best Life

Over 10,000 Pounds of Meat From This Company Are Being Recalled, USDA Says

When you're shopping for groceries, you likely consider a few factors before putting an item in your cart, from how a product stacks up nutritionally to the price of the item you're thinking of purchasing. However, what you're less likely to consider is whether or not those products are safe enough to eat. Unfortunately, you might want to think twice about the safety of your favorite foods at the moment, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of over 10,000 pounds of meat products, many of which were used in popular snack foods. Read on to discover which products are being pulled from the market and what to do if you have them at home.
AGRICULTURE
kiowacountypress.net

USDA Update – October 12, 2021

OCTOBER PAYMENT CYCLE - CRP annual rental - 2020 ARCPLC payments to be issued. NOVEMBER 15, 2021 - 2022 Fall acreage certification date. DECEMBER 1, 2021 - Noninsured Assistance Program (NAP) application for coverage deadline - native grass. JANUARY 30, 2022 - 2021 LIVESTOCK FORAGE PROGRAM - January 31, signup...
KIOWA COUNTY, CO
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Online Brokers Futu, UP Fintech Respond To Regulations Compliance Report

Chinese online brokers Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) and UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) admitted proactive compliance with relevant regulations. Futu contacted the Task Force immediately after that and had completed all the rectification work in satisfaction of the relevant opinions and regulatory requirements by August 2, 2019. The...
INTERNET
SlashGear

USDA says some pork products recalled over Listeria risk

The USDA has published a Class I recall involving some pork products due to their potential contamination with Listeria. The frozen pork products covered by this recall were produced over a two-day period last month, though some recipients may still have the products in their freezers. As with other recalls involving Listeria, consumers are warned not to eat the pork.
AGRICULTURE
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy