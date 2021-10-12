MN Broker Says USDA October Report Bearish
The USDA released the October Supply Demand and WASE Report and it was bearish. Gordy Kraloveyz with Chiodo Commodities said while it was bearish, we knew it was going to be a bearish report. Especially for soybeans. In the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report at the end of September. The USDA raised the bean stocks by about 130 Million bushel. Yes, at the end of the marketing year the USDA magically found another 130 million bushel of beans?power96radio.com
