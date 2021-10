FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State returns to Moby Arena after spending the last week on the road picking up two wins to move tied for first in the Mountain West. The Rams will continue conference action hosting New Mexico, which is tied for first in the league standings. The Thursday match will serve at 7 p.m., and will be a Pink Out. CSU will finish the week on Saturday, facing Air Force at 1 p.m., in Moby Arena.