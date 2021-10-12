Father of Journalist Murdered On-Air in 2015 Files Complaint Against Facebook

Facebook is under an huge amount of pressure after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked thousands of pages of internal documents to back up her claims that the company is harming children and democracy around the world—but maybe a name change could help fix everything? The Verge reports that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to reveal a new name for his company, perhaps by the end of this month, as he attempts to steer away from being known solely for social media. The report states that Zuckerberg will discuss the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on Oct. 28 and the new name will focus on the CEO’s wish for Facebook to become known as a “metaverse company.” The Verge suggests the name could be related to Horizon—Facebook’s unreleased virtual-reality world. In a statement, a spokesperson for Facebook said the company “doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation.”

INTERNET ・ 5 HOURS AGO