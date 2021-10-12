Father of Journalist Murdered On-Air in 2015 Files Complaint Against Facebook
Facebook has failed for more than six years to remove horrific footage of a CBS-affiliated journalist being killed on air—so the reporter’s father has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. A video filmed by the man who gunned down Alison Parker as she was reporting in August 2015 has circulated on Instagram and Facebook for years. Executives, including Sheryl Sandberg, have repeatedly promised they would remove all copies and prevent future uploads. That has not happened, and a team of volunteers continues to help her father, Andy Parker, to flag the footage when it crops up online.www.thedailybeast.com
