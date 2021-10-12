CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guerneville, CA

Deceased Head-On Crash Victim Identified

ksro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Guerneville man has been identified as the fatality victim in a head on crash between a pick up truck and a bus. 46-year-old Gabriel Nelson was driving east in his pick up along River Road near Old Fellows Park Road when he drove into the opposite lane and collided with a Sonoma County Transit bus. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene while the bus driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Five others on the bus were unharmed. CHP is still trying to determine why Nelson’s pickup crossed over into oncoming traffic.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Guerneville, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Sonoma County, CA
Accidents
Sonoma County, CA
Traffic
Guerneville, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Guerneville, CA
Guerneville, CA
Accidents
Local
California Traffic
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
Reuters

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity." Senators leading the congressional probe met late on Tuesday to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Bus#Fellows Park#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy