PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning! Another seasonable morning with many waking up around 50. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s a mainly dry start to our morning before a cold front brings rain showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center We are under a “marginal risk” for severe weather meaning if we do get any severe storms, they will be very isolated and short-lived. We could have some gusty winds at times around 25-30 mph. Showers will taper off by the night. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center On the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO