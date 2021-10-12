AEW's Tony Khan Officially Comments on Bray Wyatt Possibly Joining The Company

AEW fans have been speculating the arrival of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt ever since he was released by the WWE over the summer. But up until now, none of AEW's officials have even commented on the possibility of him popping up. That finally changed when AEW president Tony Khan appeared on WFAN on Tuesday. He said (h/t Fightful), "He's a great wrestler and I have to be honest, we haven't really talked at all. I've known him in personal life and have gotten to spend a little bit of time with him, but as far as that, we haven't talked. I saw lots of rumors, but that isn't something anyone has really talked about, but you never know."