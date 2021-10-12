CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AEW's Tony Khan Officially Comments on Bray Wyatt Possibly Joining The Company

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW fans have been speculating the arrival of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt ever since he was released by the WWE over the summer. But up until now, none of AEW's officials have even commented on the possibility of him popping up. That finally changed when AEW president Tony Khan appeared on WFAN on Tuesday. He said (h/t Fightful), "He's a great wrestler and I have to be honest, we haven't really talked at all. I've known him in personal life and have gotten to spend a little bit of time with him, but as far as that, we haven't talked. I saw lots of rumors, but that isn't something anyone has really talked about, but you never know."

Pro Wrestling Torch

Tony Khan set to make major announcement on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tony Khan will make a major announcement on this week’s anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite. In an interview with PWInsider, Khan revealed that he had an announcement to make and that it’s an exciting one and one he’s proud of. “It’s been something a long time coming,” Khan said. “I’m very excited about it and proud of it, and it’ll really add a lot to the company, I think.”
WWE
