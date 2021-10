The coroner from the Gabby Petito case resigned from his hospital on Thursday but will stay in his medical examiner county role. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported on Oct. 15 that Dr. Brent Blue would not continue his contracted physician job at St. John’s Health, Family Health, and Urgent Care. The next day, Blue said he would talk with the hospital with his lawyer after he returned from vacation.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO