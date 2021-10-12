RFQ for Graphic Design

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Qualifications for the construction of the New Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School (Solicitation No. 21-BCG-PR-004) will be received from qualified contractors, properly licensed under the laws of the State of South Carolina, at the Charleston County School District Construction Procurement Department at 3999 Bridge View Drive, N. Charleston, SC 29405 on October 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Qualifications received after 3:00 p.m. will be rejected and returned to the Contractor unopened. Project Name: New Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School Qualification Closing Date & Time: October 26, 2021 @ 3:00 p.m. Location: Charleston County School District Construction Procurement Department 3999 Bridge View Drive N. Charleston, SC 29405 Project Address: 3795 Spruill Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405 The Owner is: Charleston County School District 3999 Bridgeview Drive N. Charleston, SC 29405 The Program Manager is: Brownstone Construction Group 4055 Faber Place Drive, Suite 202 N. Charleston, SC 29405 Telephone: (803) 376-6044 Contact: Taylor Neeley The work includes, but is not limited to, the construction of a new, three-story, fully sprinkled, 125,000 square foot building located on the site of the former Ron McNair Campus Elementary School located at 3795 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. The Owner has retained the services of a Program Manager to represent the Owner's interest during the construction of the work. The Request for Qualification Documents are available from the offices of Brownstone Construction Group, Program Manager. Contact Taylor Neeley at (803) 376-6044 or by email at tneeley@bstonegroup. com Lawrence Lutrario Procurement Officer Charleston County School District AD# 1964673.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO