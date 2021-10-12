CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RFQ for Graphic Design

milton-wi.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Milton is seeking an individual or firm to provide graphic design services for a series of interpretive

www.milton-wi.gov

The Suburban Times

RFQ: Wards Lake Park Phase 1 Project

A press release from City of Lakewood. The City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design, engineering services and construction management to assist the City in construction of Phase 1 improvements within Wards Park, located at 2716 84th St Ct S, Lakewood, WA.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - RFQ - New Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Qualifications for the construction of the New Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School (Solicitation No. 21-BCG-PR-004) will be received from qualified contractors, properly licensed under the laws of the State of South Carolina, at the Charleston County School District Construction Procurement Department at 3999 Bridge View Drive, N. Charleston, SC 29405 on October 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Qualifications received after 3:00 p.m. will be rejected and returned to the Contractor unopened. Project Name: New Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School Qualification Closing Date & Time: October 26, 2021 @ 3:00 p.m. Location: Charleston County School District Construction Procurement Department 3999 Bridge View Drive N. Charleston, SC 29405 Project Address: 3795 Spruill Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405 The Owner is: Charleston County School District 3999 Bridgeview Drive N. Charleston, SC 29405 The Program Manager is: Brownstone Construction Group 4055 Faber Place Drive, Suite 202 N. Charleston, SC 29405 Telephone: (803) 376-6044 Contact: Taylor Neeley The work includes, but is not limited to, the construction of a new, three-story, fully sprinkled, 125,000 square foot building located on the site of the former Ron McNair Campus Elementary School located at 3795 Spruill Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405. The Owner has retained the services of a Program Manager to represent the Owner's interest during the construction of the work. The Request for Qualification Documents are available from the offices of Brownstone Construction Group, Program Manager. Contact Taylor Neeley at (803) 376-6044 or by email at tneeley@bstonegroup. com Lawrence Lutrario Procurement Officer Charleston County School District AD# 1964673.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
designboom.com

SET architects renovates 1929 apartment in rome for a young graphic designer

SET architects has completed the renovation of a small apartment for a graphic designer, in the heart of testaccio district in rome, italy. the 55 sqm apartment is situated within the social housing complex that was designed by plinio marconi in 1929. the requests of the client, who is a young creative, were to conceive a flexible and reconfigurable space starting from a limited budget. with this in mind, the architects have based their project around a central core, ensuring maximum freedom in assembling the spaces around it.
DESIGN
Daily Journal

Commission approves RFQ for building addition

With the start of a new term, the St. Francois County Commission held a relatively brief session Monday morning to deal with various issues. Highway Administrator John Gross approached the commission to approve a request for qualifications (RFQ) for Brockmiller Construction for a design build on the building addition at the road and bridge building on Woodlawn Drive.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

