Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with some hip issues this week according to head coach Mike Tomlin, per The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette. Tomlin didn’t give much information to reporters beyond mentioning the “hip issues”, but Roethlisberger has a laundry list of injuries that he has dealt with throughout his career. He has never dealt with a reported hip injury but a pectoral injury in Week 2 already has the Steelers quarterback banged up less than a quarter into the season. Roethlisberger has posted a 64.1 percent completion rate for 1,033 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions this season.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO