Dodgers: Enrique Hernandez & Joc Pederson Among Former LA Players Shining in October
On an October day when the Dodgers bats struggled in the playoffs, two former Dodgers shined. Joc Pederson and Kike Hernandez both recorded the game winning RBI for their respective teams on Monday. Hernandez hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to eliminate the Tampa Bay Rays. Joc Pederson smacked a pinch-hit three-run homer to give the Braves a 3-0 victory over the Brewers.www.chatsports.com
