Dodgers: Enrique Hernandez & Joc Pederson Among Former LA Players Shining in October

We live in a world of hot takes and knee-jerk reactions. It’s annoying, but we must adapt and rise above. It’s the only way in these treacherous sports waters. And when the hot takers try to come for the Los Angeles Dodgers? Nope! Not happening. This has been the best team in baseball for the better part of the last decade. They’ve made almost every correct personnel decision amid their nine-year reign.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO