Boost your energy minus the caffeine! These 5 strategies will keep you going naturally

While fall brings lots of joys, like Halloween, pumpkin spice, and cozy sweaters, it’s also the kickoff to cold and flu season. While in the past the unexplainable snore throat or sniffles were just part of the cold weather territory, the added pressure of COVID-19 makes even the slightest tickle in your throat a cause for concern. It’s important now more than ever to have a strong immune system, and that starts with your diet. There are many foods that have immune boosting properties, and it’s important to start adding them to your diet now to get ahead of cold and flu season. In particular, there are many beverages you can sip on throughout the day that will support your immune system. We asked Laura Burak, MS, RD, founder of GetNaked® Nutrition and author of Slimdown with Smoothies what some of her favorite drinks are to get your immune system working in top shape.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO