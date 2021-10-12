CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Star-Crossed’ Ruled Ineligible In The Country Album Category At The 2022 Grammys

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yc48K_0cP2gu4V00
Sophia Matinazad/Press

Tough news for Kacey Musgraves coming from the Grammy Association today.

According to Rolling Stone, Cindy Mabe, President of Kacey’s record label Universal Music Group Nashville, says she has been informed that Kacey’s most recent album, Star-Crossed, will not be eligible in the country music album category this year at the Grammys.

Instead, Star-Crossed was ruled eligible for Pop Vocal Album.

It’s a bit of a shock, considering the fact that Kacey has always been a bit of a critical darling at these types of ceremonies.

Her debut album Same Trailer Different Park won the Grammy for Best Country Album in 2014, then her sophomore record Pageant Material was nominated in the category in 2016, and she won the award for the second time in 2019 with Golden Hour.

In an email obtained by Rolling Stone, Mabe said the decision sets a dangerous precedent for the genre going forward:

“This decision from the country committee to not accept ‘Star-Crossed’ into the country albums category is very inconsistent and calls into question the other agendas that were part of this decision.

The idea that a handful of people including competitors, who would benefit from Kacey not being in the country category, are deciding what is country only exacerbates the problem.

The system is broken and sadly not just for Kacey Musgraves, but for our entire genre because of how these decisions are made for music’s biggest stage.

Building roadblocks for artists who dare to fight the system is so dangerous and against everything I think the Grammys stand for.”

While I absolutely love Kacey and what she’s done for the genre over the years, it’s hard for me to be completely on board with the fact that Star-Crossed is a true “country” album.

Granted, there’s been a handful of previous records nominated in the same category in years past that certainly weren’t true “country” albums either, but I can’t say I disagree with the Academy’s decision.

I mean, Universal Nashville partnered with Interscope Records (a non-country label) to promote and distribute the album. Seems pretty telling of what her own label thought of the record…

Mabe also added that she believes it’s even more unfair considering that Morgan Wallen has seemingly grown his audience after his racial slur incident earlier this year, which whether true or not, has nothing to do with the status of Kacey’s album as a country album.

“Country music has been mired in the controversy surrounding one of the formats biggest artists, Morgan Wallen, who used a racial slur and grew fans and audience from it.

THIS IS NOT ALL THAT WE ARE.

Under the surface are the artists that change it all and they are led by the example of Kacey Musgraves.”

Morgan is nominated for a CMA Award for Album of the Year, but will not be allowed to attend the show. The jury is still out on whether or not he’ll be eligible for the Grammys.

At the end of the day, her previous work, who produced the album, how many songs she wrote, and Morgan Wallen’s success have nothing to do with whether or not the album is country or not. The committee makes its decision solely on the finished product, and they came to the conclusion that Star-Crossed was more closely aligned with the pop genre.

You be the judge…

“Simple Times”

“Justified”

The 64th annual Grammy Awards show will air on January 31st, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year

The jury is out. If Morgan Wallen ends up winning Album Of The Year at the CMA Awards this year, he won’t be able to get up on stage and accept his trophy. Why? Because he isn’t allowed to come. According to the Los Angeles Times, Morgan Wallen will not be able to attend the ceremony this coming November, the first time in history that an artist has been banned from the awards. That includes walking the red carpet, attending […] The post Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Performs “Forever After All” For CMT Artists Of The Year

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony was last night and it was… something. Walker Hayes performed “Fancy Like” for the 4,723,679th time, which I still have PTSD from all of the Applebee’s commercials so that was hard to watch, but Randy Travis had us all tearing up after receiving the “Artist of a Lifetime” award.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Kacey Musgraves’ Label Furious After Grammys Rejection

Musician Kacey Musgraves’ new album star-crossed is ineligible for Country Album of the Year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy decided at a committee meeting where they screened submissions to make sure they were placed into the right genre. Despite its No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, star-crossed was rejected by Academy members, though the song “Camera Roll” was accepted for the Best Country Song category. The Recording Academy’s criteria for an album to be eligible for the category is that at least 51 percent of the album must be country music by the Academy’s standards. Otherwise, it’s considered a mixed-genre album, which is still eligible for Album of the Year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Morgan Wallen
thecentraltrend.com

Star-crossed by Kacey Musgraves is a diary written of failed love

When I read that Kacey Musgraves’ new album was deemed ineligible for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammys, I had to listen for myself. In all honesty, I’ve never been a huge Kacey Musgraves fan—perhaps it’s because of my lack of love for country music—but from scrolling through the titles of all fifteen songs in star-crossed, it’s no question that this release is one encompassing marriage and divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Miley Cyrus & Mickey Guyton

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. Even by her standards, Miley Cyrus did something unexpected when she taped her Pride Month concert special earlier this summer. Instead of enlisting her fellow pop stars on the coasts, she headed to her hometown of Nashville, in the middle of the Bible Belt, and rounded up a group of country singers unafraid to challenge...
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Group#The Grammy Association#Star Crossed#Pageant Material#Academy
oklahoman.com

Country music queens, BFFs Reba and Dolly team up for first duet, a 1993 remake

Oklahoma native Reba McEntire's new album, "Revised Remixed Revisits" reimagines several of the country superstar's most iconic songs. Among those is the 1993 hit "Does He Love You." The song was co-written by a longtime collaborator of Liza Minnelli years earlier. The lyrics focus on two women who are in love with the same man but are left to wonder which one of them the unfaithful man truly loves.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Plot Las Vegas Residencies

UPDATE (10/19): Celine Dion’s Las Vegas residency has been delayed due to medical issues. She was forced to cancel the performances scheduled from November 5th to 20th, 2021, and January 19th to February 5th, 2022. According to her reps, she’s experiencing severe muscle spasms. “I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion said in a statement. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. … Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Is ‘Constantly’ On Him About One Thing

Blake Shelton wrote a special song for Gwen Stefani on their wedding day called “We Can Reach The Stars,” and it will be on Blake’s upcoming Body Language Deluxe album. Blake told Seth Meyers last night (10/06), “And Gwen has always… She is constantly on my a– about, I should be writing more songs. ‘How come you don’t write more songs?’ And I have gotten lazy about it over the years. And so I decided, ‘Well, you know, I’ll step up and come up with something,’ and so I did.”
NFL
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers heartwarming news - and she can't wait

Carrie Underwood delighted fans with news she couldn't wait to share with them on Tuesday. The country music superstar took to Instagram to make a big announcement and her social media followers were so excited. The mother-of-two revealed she'll be performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, where...
NASHVILLE, TN
nickiswift.com

Inside Alan Jackson's Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

Today, country music's biggest stars consist of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, and Miranda Lambert. But those who paved the way are some of the most notable honky-tonk hitmakers, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and late icon Kenny Rogers. Alan Jackson is also considered to be one of country music's classic crooners, having effortlessly wowed fans with his traditional tunes and mainstream sounds. Out of the 20-plus albums he's recorded throughout his career, Jackson's most famous hits include "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Drive (for Daddy Gene)," "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow," and tons more.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain's $13m beachfront home is unreal – see inside

Shania Twain has an impressive property portfolio consisting of houses around the world, including a jaw-dropping beachfront home in the Bahamas which has been on and off sale – and we can see why Shania would struggle to part ways with it. In June 2019, the star listed the property...
REAL ESTATE
Cosmopolitan

See 'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande's Jaw-Dropping Battles Outfit That Has Everyone Talking

Ariana Grande is still learning the ins and outs of being a coach on The Voice, and while doing so, she’s serving her best looks. On Monday, the Battle Rounds for season 21 kicked off with fellow coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton giving the “Positions” singer advice about using her saves and steals “wisely.” The Voice veterans also warned her it would be an emotional process with some tears involved. With that, Ariana jumped right into her first ever battle round and she looked stunning while listening to Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae duke it out on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

76K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy