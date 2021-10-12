A CHORUS LINE is back on stage and opens Friday

Dewayne Barrett is the guest director and choreographer for O'Connell & Company's upcoming production of A CHORUS LINE. He was last in Western New York a couple of decades ago, he Says "I came to Niagara University in 1999 to direct and choreograph the show for Brother Augustine who was the dean there-I'm sure everyone know brother Augustine."

Dewayne has a long history with the show and says he never gets tired of it. He says "This is probably my tenth production that I have done over the years-since I first played Gregory Gardener when I was 22 years old."

The award winning show was created by Buffalo's Michael Bennett and first performed in 1975. This production features twenty-six performers, a seven piece live orchestra and Cami Clune a finalist in TV's THE VOICE.

Cami says doing this show is returning her to her first love, musical theatre. She adds "I really haven't danced in five years. Actually the last show that I did was A Chorus Line, when I was 16 and five years later I'm coming back to it and I'm really excited."

The show opens Friday and Dewayne says the show's message is as current as ever "During the Pandemic for those eighteen months, we were all asking asking ourselves what are we going to do if we can't dance anymore? This show resonates with that line that Zach says-"What are you going to do when you can't dance anymore?"

A CHORUS LINE runs October 15-31st You can get more information and tickets at the O'Connell & Company website.

