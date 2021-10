Irish foreign exchange technology firm Assure Hedge today announces the appointment of John to its Board of Directors. John Schlesinger, Chief Enterprise Architect at Temenos, brings additional deep technology expertise to the company. John has worked as a software developer and architect for forty years, including long spells at IBM, where he developed the CICS transaction processing platform, and now at Temenos. In the ten years that he has worked at Temenos, he has helped introduce architectural changes that have allowed the company to scale to meet the transaction volumes of the world’s largest banks as well as to transition from on-premise to cloud-first deployment.

