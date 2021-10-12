Promises2Kids’ 12th Anniversary Dream On Concert Gala held at the Foxhill Estate

Promises2Kids’ 12th Anniversary Dream On Concert Gala, presented by Kevin and Raegan Prior, was held at the Foxhill Estate of Papa Doug Manchester. The evening featured craft cocktails, an exquisite dinner, and a live performance by Belinda Carlisle, acclaimed solo recording artist and former lead singer of the Go-Go’s, who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this month. A reception and exclusive meet and greet opportunity took place prior to the main event. Lisa Corbosiero, Vivianne Villanueva Dhupa, Deborah Marengo, Jolene Perry, and Joan Waitt chaired year’s event. Funds raised will benefit San Diego County foster youth of all ages.