Lebanon judge issues arrest warrant for MP over port blast

BEIRUT — The judge leading Lebanon's probe into last year's massive Beirut port explosion issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for a former Cabinet minister, a show of defiance against an entrenched political class that has closed ranks against him. Judge Tarek Bitar issued the warrant shortly before he was notified...

abc17news.com

Hezbollah wants judge in Beirut port blast probe removed

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and its allies are calling for the removal of the judge leading the investigation into the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year. The development could derail the new Lebanese government even before it begins tackling the country’s unprecedented economic meltdown and financial crisis. A Cabinet meeting was canceled on Wednesday after Hezbollah demanded urgent government action against the judge. One Hezbollah-allied minister said he and other Cabinet members would stage a walkout if the judge isn’t removed. Hezbollah earlier accused the U.S. of interfering in the port investigation with the aim of implicating the militant group and its allies.
MIDDLE EAST
Telegraph

At least five dead and several injured in Lebanon protests over Beirut blast

The Lebanese army deployed tanks on the streets of Beirut on Thursday after a protest over the 2020 port explosion spiralled into chaotic violence that left at least five people dead. During a demonstration against the judge leading the inquiry into the blast, an unidentified sniper opened fire on crowds...
PROTESTS
AFP

Deadly clashes rock Lebanon capital after rally against port blast judge

Heavy fighting claimed at least six lives and left dozens wounded in Lebanon's capital Thursday as an escalation of tensions around last year's massive portside explosion turned parts of Beirut into a war-zone. The army deployed tanks and troops to quell street battles that sparked memories of the 1975-1990 civil war for a city already traumatised by last year's blast disaster and Lebanon's worst-ever economic crisis. Bullets smashed into houses, while panicked civilians cowered indoors as the sound of gunfire and grenade blasts mixed with the wail of ambulance sirens for more than three hours. The bloody unrest broke out after shots were fired at a demonstration by the Muslim Shiite Hezbollah and Amal movements.
PROTESTS
mix929.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut blast judge is politicised

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the lead investigator into the disastrous Beirut port blast was biased and politicised. “The targetting is clear, you are picking certain officials and certain people, the bias is clear,” he said in a televised address. The investigation into...
MIDDLE EAST
Ali Hassan Khalil
Saad Hariri
Hassan Nasrallah
Public Radio International PRI

Violence erupts in Beirut over blast investigation judge

Gunfire erupted on the streets of Beirut on Thursday, leaving six people dead. The violence occurred when armed supporters of Shiite militant and political groups, Hezbollah and Amal, marched through a Christian neighborhood in protest of the Beirut blast investigation's judge. The World's Marco Werman spoke with Randa Slim, a senior fellow and director of conflict resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, about the violence and the consequences it'll have on Lebanon.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Tension over Beirut blast probe tips Lebanon into new crisis

BEIRUT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Growing tension over a judicial probe into last year's Beirut port blast threatens to push Lebanon into yet another political crisis, testing Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new government as it struggles to dig the country out of economic collapse. More than a year since the...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Beirut port blast: Gunfire erupts at protest against judge leading probe

At least six people have been killed and 32 others injured by gunfire in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. It began during a protest by the Shia Muslim groups Hezbollah and Amal against the judge investigating last year's huge blast at the city's port. They said Christian snipers from the Lebanese...
PROTESTS
#Hezbollah#Corruption#Death Sentences#Cabinet#National News Agency#Lebanese
US News and World Report

Lebanon Christian Leader Bassil: Probe Into Port Blast Should Not Be Stopped

BEIRUT (Reuters) -The leader of Lebanon's largest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic movement (FPM), said on Saturday the investigation into last year's deadly blast at Beirut's port should not be stopped. Gebran Bassil's stance is in contrast to that of the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah group, an FPM ally that opposes...
RELIGION
BBC

Beirut port blast: Day of mourning in Lebanon after bloodshed at protest

Funerals have been held in Lebanon for some of those killed in heavy fighting in the capital Beirut on Thursday. Seven were killed and dozens injured when gunfire broke out during a protest by Shia Muslim groups against the judge investigating last year's huge blast at the city's port. Hezbollah,...
PROTESTS
SFGate

Beirut port blast judge still wants to question ex-ministers

BEIRUT (AP) — The judge leading Lebanon’s probe into last year’s massive port explosion renewed on Tuesday his summonses of two former ministers for questioning, a judicial official said. The decision by Judge Tarek Bitar came despite intense criticism from the country’s powerful Hezbollah group of the direction of the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing

Iraq said Monday it has detained the mastermind behind a deadly 2016 bombing in a Baghdad shopping center, which killed around 300 people and wounded 250. The suicide car bombing in the central Karradah district was the deadliest attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein Two Iraqi intelligence officials said the man identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation that was carried out with the cooperation of a neighboring country they did not name. He had been tracked by authorities...
MIDDLE EAST
Lebanon
Middle East
