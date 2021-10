#6 Oklahoma (-3.5) vs. #21 Texas in Dallas:. This feels like a story of two teams going in opposite directions. Oklahoma is undefeated, but they’ve felt like they’re on the edge of collapse week to week. Texas, meanwhile, has found a different gear on offense since turning the reins over to junior quarterback Casey Thompson following a lopsided loss to Arkansas in week two. Since that game? The Longhorns are averaging an astounding 53 points per game. Oklahoma’s defense is a different animal than what they’ve faced recently, but the blueprint to contain the Sooners’ offense is seemingly out there now. Texas finds enough on offense.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO