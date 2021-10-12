CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Man Cited For Keeping Exotic Animals in Unsafe Conditions

 8 days ago
Anyone see a sloth roaming the neighborhood lately? A New York state man, with a history of keeping exotic animals in his home, has been cited again after an inspection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the New York Post, the man had housed both a wallaby and a sloth in conditions that were deemed unsafe by the department, and posed a potential danger to the animals. According to the USDA, this man is well known by their agency when it comes to keeping illegal pets in unsafe conditions.

Laura Pratt
8d ago

if I can't have a sloth then nobody can.Exotic animals belong in there own territory taking them out of there homeland is a culture shock. Go to a zoo an see them or get a job in that area an be around them.

