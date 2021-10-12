CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are We Out of the Woods Yet on Rising Lumber Costs?

Cover picture for the articleThat was just in March and April. Prices cooled as logistic issues were solved and financial journalists moved their attention elsewhere. The Fed declared that this was just a "transitory" price blip. Let's look again. In this daily bar chart of nearby lumber futures, below, we can see that prices...

Ford Stock Could Make an Electrifying Move Higher

Back on Oct. 1 "...traders should look to buy F on available short-term weakness around $14 and then risk a close below $12. On the upside we become very bullish when we make a weekly close above the highs of 2014 in the $17 area." In the daily bar chart...
Reasons to Invest in Waste Management Are Piling Up

Waste Management (WM) reports quarterly earnings Oct. 26, but we should visit with the charts and indicators now. In this daily bar chart of WM, below, we can see that prices have traded higher the past 12 months with only shallow corrections along the way. Shallow pullbacks or corrections tell me that traders are anxious to put money to work in a stock, instead of waiting for a deeper decline.
Southern Copper Corp. Has Some Shine

On Monday we gave a nod to Freeport-McMoRan ( FCX) , and a Real Money subscriber wanted to know the potential for Southern Copper Corp. ( SCCO) to rally. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of SCCO, below, we can see that prices corrected lower from...
Chart Of The Day: NASDAQ Not Out Of The Woods Yet

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Given that inflationary pressures are still rising and bond yields climbing, this week’s stock market rebound, especially for the technology sector, could prove to be short-lived. The markets have rebounded, ironically, on America’s ability to go deeper into debt, as the can was...
With Schlumberger Poised for an Upside Breakout, Here's How I'd Play It

When we reviewed the chart of Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) on May 11 we said that, "SLB looks like it can pull back with weakness in the broad market and retest the $28 area... consider that retracement a buying opportunity, risking a decline to $24 or a new low for the move down. The weekly Point and Figure chart suggests we could see an advance to the $48 area longer-term."
Lockheed Martin Is Ready to Break Out From a Huge Triangle

The defense contractor Lockheed Martin ( LMT) has been making a multi-month triangle formation since early 2020. Prices have bounced off the lower uptrend line in September so a dive into the charts could be timely. In this daily bar chart of LMT, below, we can see that prices made...
Lithia Motors Finally Is Poised for a Recovery Rally at Least

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) is scheduled to report its third-quarter numbers on Wednesday. In our review of Lithia Oct. 4 we wrote, "We were not attracted to the long side of LAD on Aug. 20 and the charts are still not bullish. Continue to avoid the long side." Let's check...
Why Baker Hughes Stock Should Be Bought Here

Oil and gas drilling services company Baker Hughes (BKR) is due to report its latest quarterly numbers on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Let's check out the charts and indicators ahead of the results. In the daily bar chart of BKR, below, we can see that the shares have recently broken above...
Intuitive Surgical Is Rallying Ahead of Earnings

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) was about about 3% this afternoon ahead of the release of their earnings after today's market close. Let's check out the charts to see if this strength can continue. In this daily bar chart of ISRG, below, we can see that prices have gapped to the upside...
2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
Baker Hughes Stock Drops After Q3 Results Lag Analyst Forecasts

Baker Hughes (BKR) - Get BAKER HUGHES COMPANY CLASS A Report shares fell on Wednesday after the oilfield-services giant posted third-quarter results that lagged analyst expectations. The company suffered from supply-chain disruption, surging chemical prices and Hurricane Ida, which limited energy production. Shares of Baker Hughes recently traded at $25.25,...
7 Penny Stocks to Buy – While They’re Still Penny Stocks

Putting it simply, penny stocks haven’t been so hot lately. Chalk this up to both the deflating of the meme stock bubble, as well as overall market volatility. Not only have popular names in this category (stocks priced at $5 or less) moved lower. Many once-hot names have tanked to the point where they too have “penny stock status.”
The Charts Say, Give Mastercard Some Credit

We were not optimistic in our Aug. 3 review when we wrote that, "Traders who went long MA risking to $360 should stand aside if they get stopped out. I hate getting whipsawed, but it happens." Prices sank into the $340-$335 area a number of times in September and early...
Where Have All the Bears Gone?

Let's begin with breadth. There seems to be some confusion on my view here. I have noted for the last few days breadth has lagged. And it lagged again on Tuesday, despite putting in a better showing than the last few days. Several weeks ago when the S&P was tracking...
Oil futures finish higher after an unexpected weekly fall in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 400,000 barrels in U.S. crude inventories, defying some expectations for a weekly climb. The crude market is coming out of an "overbought situation" and may see prices consolidate, before grinding higher, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. He also said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Biden administration try and pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to produce more oil or see renewed talk of a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, amid efforts to "try and halt the recent upward movement in crude prices." On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 91 cents, or 1.1%, to end at $83.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. December WTI crude , now the front-month contract, added 98 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $83.42.
With All Indexes Now In Uptrends, Should You Chase?

The charts of the major equity indexes violated several resistance levels Tuesday. As a result, all the indexes are currently in near-term uptrends. Market cumulative breadth improved as well. Nevertheless, we remain hesitant to elevate our current near-term macro-outlook for equities as the 10-Year Treasury yield also violated resistance and...
Cramer: Wall Street weariness of IPOs good for Life Time

Mad Money’s Jim Cramer warned viewers on a recent episode that fitness stocks may not be the best way to muscle up one’s portfolio right now, but there are some gems. The fitness sector is a crowded one, and Cramer's on record warning investors to avoid stocks like Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report and to be careful with volatile stocks like F45 Training (FXLV) - Get F45 Training Holdings Inc. Report. He remains a fan of Planet Fitness (PLNT) - Get Planet Fitness, Inc. Class A Report.
