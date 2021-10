The Dark Knight returns, and this time he's Robert Pattinson. In "The Batman," Pattinson becomes the new Caped Crusader — but this is not another origin film. Instead, Batman has been operating in Gotham City for over a year now, and while not everyone is used to the masked vigilante yet, he's clearly already developed a rapport with cop James Gordon, played this time by Jeffrey Wright. Folks, I'm skeptical by nature, and when this project was first announced, I wasn't entirely on board. Not because of the casting — I think Pattinson has proved himself to be a great actor. And I like a lot of Matt Reeves' work. But I also felt like we didn't need yet another new "Batman" movie that started things over again.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO