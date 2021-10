Dr. Rachel Levine is once again making history, becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer to serve in any of the country’s eight uniformed services. During a ceremony Tuesday, Levine was sworn in as an admiral — the highest-ranking official of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Levine’s appointment to the USPHS Commissioned Corps also made her the organization’s first female four-star admiral.

