The Galena Bulldogs clinched the Kansas Class 3A, District 1 Title with a resounding win over the hometown Titans, 50-28, Friday in Columbus. The Titans won the toss, but the Bulldogs took over from there and were in control the entire 60 minutes. Following the opening kickoff, Galena moved the ball with ease. The Columbus defense did not look like the same defense that took the field in weeks…