Alisal Fire prompts evacuations in Santa Barbara County and closure of part of California's iconic Highway 101
The Alisal Fire near Santa Barbara, California, has quickly exploded in size, prompting evacuation orders and warnings. The fire began Monday afternoon near the Alisal Reservoir and now covers approximately 6,000 acres, fire officials said. It was uncontained as of early Tuesday, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for wildfire information in the US.www.westernmassnews.com
