CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

'Into the Wild' bus on display during preservation work

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbBSV_0cP2dEXy00

A bus that people sometimes embarked on deadly pilgrimages to Alaska’s backcountry to visit can now safely be viewed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while it undergoes preservation work.

The bus was moved to the university’s engineering facility last week while it’s being prepared for outdoor display at the Museum of the North, Fairbanks television station KTVF reported.

The abandoned Fairbanks city bus became a shelter for hunters and others using the backcountry near Denali National Park and Preserve, but it became a beacon for those wishing to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless, who hiked to the bus in 1992.

The 24-year-old Virginia man died from starvation when he couldn’t hike back out because of the swollen Teklanika River. He kept a journal during his last days, which was discovered when his body was found.

McCandless’ ordeal was chronicled in Jon Krakauer’s 1996 book “Into the Wild,” followed later by director Sean Penn’s movie of the same name. People from all over the world made the bus a focal point and tried to retrace his steps.

The state of Alaska removed the bus located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the town of Healy after two women — one from Switzerland and the other from Belarus — drowned on homages to the bus. There were 15 other search-and-rescue missions since 2009, the state Department of Natural Resources said in August 2020 when the bus was flown out of the wilderness.

Many people have a personal connection to the bus, said Angela Linn, senior collections manager of ethnology and history at the museum.

“It’s OK that people have this huge range of feeling about the bus,” Linn said. “That means they’re thinking about it. They have opinions about it, and that means they’re engaged with history, which is a really important thing for those of us who are in the business of preserving history.”

The bus is being preserved in a heated, secure space that has environmental controls. It also has an elevated observation space that allows anyone to view the bus for free on weekdays. The bus is expected to remain there through the end of the academic year.

Preparing the bus for outdoor is an extensive process, Linn said.

“One of the very first things we’re going to do is to document, really systematically, all the graffiti that you can see on the inside and the outside of the bus. This is a really important part of the last 30 years of the bus,” she said.

Holes cut in the roof and floor of the bus to allow a helicopter to ferry it out of the woods must be repaired, Linn said, and the bus is riddled with bullet holes.

“Some of them are kind of dangerous. The shots that come from inside leave these jagged holes, so we don’t want anybody to be injured when this does eventually go on exhibit,” she said.

The 1940s-era bus, sometimes called “Bus 142” or “The Magic Bus,” was used to house employees by the Yutan Construction Co. when it built an access road about 25 miles west of the Parks Highway, the main thoroughfare between Anchorage and Fairbanks.

The bus was abandoned in 1961 and had become an emergency shelter for those using the backcountry to recreate or hunt.

Telling the other history of the bus will be part of the permanent display.

“That’s one of the things that we want to explain to people and show people, that there is a lot more to the history of the bus and the story of the bus than just those 114 days that McCandless is associated with it,” Linn said.

Comments / 0

Related
The News-Gazette

Pond upgrade in works at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve

PENFIELD — Planned changes for the swimming/fishing pond at Middle Fork River Forest Preserve are expected to please the park’s human guests. Geese, on the other hand, might be kind of honked off. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District board is expected to open bids for upgrades to the pond...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
ktoo.org

Now you can watch as the Museum of the North readies the ‘Into the Wild’ bus for display

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has moved the “Into the Wild” bus to a UAF engineering building lab for repairs. Originally dragged into the wilderness for a road-building camp along the Stampede Trail, the 1940’s Fairbanks public transit bus is where young adventurer Christopher McCandless lived and starved to death in 1992. His story was popularized by the book and movie, “Into the Wild.”
adirondacklifemag.com

Wild Work

The blessings and burdens of tending a Keene Valley farm. Farmer Lissa Goldstein likes her produce to be pretty—red radishes free of any trace of the soil that cradled them; gently dimpled blueberries; kohlrabi the color of an Adirondack twilight. The vegetables should be wholesome and look the part. She’s a perfectionist that way.
KATV

Former Little Rock fire captain working to preserve East Village history

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A retired Little Rock fire captain is working to preserve history in the East Village area of the city. It was one of three fire stations built by the city in the 1929 bond issue. Over time, the entire community started to lose the once upbeat personality it had as businesses and residents moved out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alaska State
Anchorage Daily News

‘Into the Wild’ bus now visible to the public as conservation work continues in Fairbanks

The infamous “Into the Wild” bus is now visible to the public again as restoration and conservation efforts continue on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. The abandoned 1940s-era bus once drew visitors from across the globe to its previous remote location, about 25 miles west of the Parks Highway, that marked where 24-year-old Christopher McCandless died in 1992. McCandless lived for 114 days at the bus before his death, and his story was depicted in Jon Krakauer’s 1996 book “Into the Wild,” which was made into a movie in 2007.
abc17news.com

Former tobacco field where MLK Jr worked to be preserved

SIMSBURY, Conn. (AP) — A plot of land in Connecticut that was once a thriving tobacco farm where Martin Luther King Jr. worked as a college student in the 1940s is being protected for its historic and cultural significance to the state’s civil rights history. The finalized sale of the property was announced on Friday. The nonprofit Trust for Public Land and the town of Simsbury will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 16 for the Meadowood site, which includes both recreational lands and farmland. There will also be exhibits on King’s experiences in the 1940s in Connecticut, which historians believe influenced his decision to become a preacher and civil rights leader.
9NEWS

Group works to preserve murals depicting Chicano heritage in Denver

DENVER — Being the first means Emanuel Martinez wants his work to last. "I'm considered the pioneer of the mural movement here in Colorado," Martinez said. Martinez started painting stories on the walls about 50 years ago in neighborhoods full of Chicano families. "Murals [are] probably, the most, in my...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Christopher Mccandless
Vindy.com

Duo hopes to preserve Brier Hill Works artifacts

PITTSBURGH — For decades Youngstown Sheet & Tube’s Campbell and Brier Hill works turned out the steel and parts that built America. R. Gene Koch, a Mineral Ridge native who lived in Lake Milton, believed for decades that the wood patterns used to make those steel parts were worth preserving.
SFGate

Group works to preserve historic structures on forest sites

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) — Rain held off, fog burned away and a few shafts of morning light pierced the cloud cover shrouding Cathedral Rock in the distance, giving the Crescent Moon Ranch near Sedona’s Red Rock Crossing even more of an inviting sheen than normal. Good day to kick back,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Bus#Alaska Anchorage#The Museum Of The North#Ktvf
The Mountaineer

Members of Inman Chapel family awarded for preservation work

Bob and Phyllis Barnett are the latest to receive the Pigeon Valley Award for Historic Preservation. Granted by the Bethel Rural Community Organization, the Barnetts were recognized for their work in preserving the Inman Chapel, the first Universalist chapel in North Carolina west of Durham. The chairpersons of the Restoration Committee are the 8th and 9th people to receive this award.
cpr.org

Find Colorado musicians displaying works at Meow Wolf Denver

The newly-opened Meow Wolf Denver is the ultimate treat of an immersive experience, especially for those feeling the fatigue after being virtual for so long. With interactive elements at each turn, the narrative known as Convergence Station takes us through different spaces that spark creativity and emotion, and are wonderfully audacious.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Artist displays work in Cheyenne, hopes to give back to Climb Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Bria Hammock joined Wyoming News Now on Wednesday, October 15, 2021. Her artwork is on display at the Paramount in Cheyenne. She plans to donate proceeds from the collection to Climb Wyoming. Copyright 2021 Wyoming News Now. All rights reserved.
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

427K+
Followers
108K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy