Q: I am a veteran who has a VA health care card and receive much of my health care at the VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Bloomington. I am happy with VA health care except in one area. My income is low, but I am not eligible for VA dental care and do not have enough money to pay for dental insurance. I have dental problems that need to be addressed. Any suggestions?

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO