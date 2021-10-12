CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meek Mill Compares ‘Squid Game’ to ‘Hood Poverty’

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s Squid Game is on track to becoming the company’s largest streamed tv show ever and with all the hype surrounded by the Korean drama, it has fans thinking of the parallels between the fictional show and real-life experiences. Rapper Meek Mill is the latest to share his thoughts on...

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Tweets He Is "Looking For BIA"

Since dropping "Whole Lotta Money" and its remix featuring Nicki Minaj, BIA's rapid ascension into stardom has been impressive and has sparked a ton of conversation between the Boston rapper's supporters, and her detractors. And despite criticism about her Met Gala look and supposedly underwhelming BET Hip Hop Awards "Whole...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Catches Backlash Over "Expensive Pain" Album Art On Public Buses

This most likely wasn't the controversy Meek Mill and his team expected to deal with this week, but it has become quite the social media moment. Meek recently unveiled Expensive Pain, his latest album that fans have been discussing over the past week. The Philadephia rapper has stated that this record surpassed 2018's Championships, and while critics debate which project was better, others have called out Meek for his album artwork.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Pooh Shiesty Shows Love To Meek Mill From Behind Bars

Pooh Shiesty came into 2021 as one of the hottest new rappers in the game. As the leading star of the new 1017 roster and the success of "Back In Blood," the Memphis rapper earned the hype that he was riding off of. Then he dropped Shiesty Season which debuted at #4 of the Billboard 200 with 62K units moved in its first week.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
Daily Gate City

Meek Mill talks new album, 'Expensive Pain'; doesn't feel 'totally free'

Meek Mill is back with a new album, “Expensive Pain.” It’s the rapper’s first full-length project since 2018’s Grammy-nominated “Championships” which came out seven months after his prison release following a 2017 sentence for controversial probation violations. He says despite not being behind bars or on parole, he doesn’t feel “totally free.” (Oct. 7)
CELEBRITIES
Norwalk Hour

Meek Mill's 'Expensive Pain' comes with a heavy cost

NEW YORK (AP) — Meek Mill is not behind prison bars. He’s no longer required to check in with parole officers. But despite this freedom, the rapper has not fully rid himself of invisible shackles that still confine him. “I just feel like I’m a pullover away from running into...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Meek Mill Album Art on Bus Triggers Man in Hollywood

Meek Mill's album art plastered on the side of a bus is triggering the hell out of a man on Hollywood Blvd. ... and ya gotta see his epic rant, which is all on video!!!. The guy dives right in, shouting and pointing at the bus wrapped with an advertisement for Meek's album, "Expensive Pain" -- which features artistic depictions of naked Black women. Some of them bending over, and it's all too much for this guy to take.
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Meek Mill responds to backlash over album artwork

The artwork for Meek Mill’s new album, Expensive Pain continues to evoke strong sentiment nearly one month after it was initially unveiled. In a viral video on Twitter, a White man in Los Angeles went on a two-minute rant about Meek Mill’s tour bus which was wrapped with the album’s cover art that depicted animated imagery of naked Black women and abstract interpretations of their body parts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Game Players#Hood Poverty#Squid Game#Korean#Ngoziatnight
HipHopDX.com

Meek Mill Follows Drake As Next Rapper Needing A Whole Lotta BIA

Meek Mill is taking notice of BIA’s breakout run this year, and the Philly native wants a piece of the action. On Tuesday (October 5), Meek Mill took to Twitter to announce he’s looking for the Boston-born rapper. The tweet came after a fan recommended Meek hop on BIA’s “BESITO”...
CELEBRITIES
myk104.com

Meek Mill enjoys good times and remembers bad times in Expensive Pain video

Meek Mill details how he’s been very high, and very low, in the video for the title track from his new album, “Expensive Pain,” which he debuted Tuesday. The Philly MC shows the high life, flying in private jets, riding in a Rolls-Royce, buying diamond bracelets, and enjoying champagne toasts. He also remembers when he was poor.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rapradar.com

Video: Meek Mill “Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)”

Meek Mill pays homage to Lil Snupe in his Expensive Pain‘s new music video. The heartfelt ode finds Meek reminiscing on the lost of his friend, who he was aiding before the 18-year-old rapper was fatally shot in 2013. The Carters Vision-directed visual displays a collage of clips including Meek on dad duties, his recent excursions, and archive footage of Lil Snupe. R.I.P.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Meek Mill Debuts "Expensive Pain" Visual

Meek Mill has unveiled an accompanying music video for his latest album’s title track, “Expensive Pain.”. Directed by CartersVision, the visual offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artist’s life with his friends, impressive cars and the people he helps. In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Mill revealed that the title is one of his favorites at the moment. “This season right here, if I could tell you the truth, I never really was smoking weed my whole life because I was on probation. When I used to be 18, I was a young kid caught up in a trap house in the basement, smoking weed, writing my raps. That’s the real spirit of Meek Mill when I really took rap serious,” he explained. “Now I’m back in the studio smoking freely, I’m not on probation, it unlocked the real art side of me, really new flows, new melodies, being more vulnerable, more personal. I think the people going to be able to identify when they hear this album. I got a lot of energy but I’m not screaming on a lot of records. You can hear me more clear because I’m expressing myself.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Intensifies Meek Mill Feud: "Drake Ain't Never Paid For A Post"

The long-standing beef between DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The blogger and Rap star have been trading insults for years, and while there are long periods when they don't address their animosity, all the chaos has been revived with the release of Meek's album, Expensive Pain.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Meek Mill’s ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill made his seventh appearance in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with his fifth studio album Expensive Pain. Expensive Pain finished third in its debut week after amassing 95,000 equivalent album units, 10,000 of which consisted of album sales, while 82,000 were made up of SEA units, equaling 110.53 million on-demand streams of the project’s songs, Billboard reports. Meek’s latest offering came within sales projections, but falls well short of 2018’s Championships, which took the top spot with a staggering 229,000 units moved.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Reveals When He Plans To Retire From Rap

Meek Mill recently revealed how much time he feels he has left in the rap game, and his answer will likely upset many of his fans. For the last decade, the 34-year-old rapper has been a driving force for hip-hop out of Philadelphia, but he doesn't think he'll be rapping for much longer. During a recent interview with Complex, Meek revealed that he'll probably be hanging up his microphone within the next five years.
MUSIC
rapradar.com

Video: Meek Mill Ft. Giggs “Northside Southside”

Meek Mill hits London town in his new video featuring Giggs. Shot in Peckham, the Philly rapper and British rapper Giggs pull up in a Rolls Royce and parade through the gritty streets of London. They congregate with their goons in an underground garage, ride the city’s deserted subway, and gather in the streets amongst a crowd.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Targum

Meek Mill's latest project 'Expensive Pain' falls short of expectations

Meek Mill’s fifth studio album, "Expensive Pain," was released on Oct. 1 and at its best moments, it's thoughtful, introspective and impressive. It’s sonically strong, and pensive. Though, at times, it lacks focus as a cohesive body of work. The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper from Philadelphia has made his name...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy