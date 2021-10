If you were to fill the heart with something, what would be the treats, that take up space? What desires would feel one’s heart, so that it is never lonely? While we address the feeling up of one’s heart with nutrition and exercise, let us not forget the feeling up of holistic wellness and abundance. How is it nourishing and reflective of the Soul? Furthermore, what are the ways of ensuring that one safeguards the heart from those, who do not mean it any harm?

