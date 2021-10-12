Ghostface has a new game for a new generation in the Scream trailer
Much like its indestructible protagonist Sidney Prescott, the Scream franchise has proven all but unkillable. No matter that it’s been 11 years since the metatextual mischief of Scream 4, no matter that public interest seems to have waned and no one’s really asking for this – Ghostface does not need to be asked for. He just shows up, again and again, no matter how many times we might think we’ve banished him once and for all.lwlies.com
