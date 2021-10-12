CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghostface has a new game for a new generation in the Scream trailer

Cover picture for the articleMuch like its indestructible protagonist Sidney Prescott, the Scream franchise has proven all but unkillable. No matter that it’s been 11 years since the metatextual mischief of Scream 4, no matter that public interest seems to have waned and no one’s really asking for this – Ghostface does not need to be asked for. He just shows up, again and again, no matter how many times we might think we’ve banished him once and for all.

Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
epicstream.com

The Batman: Fans Believe They've Spotted The Joker in New Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. DC fans have waited over a year for The Batman to drop new footage and Matt Reeves, along with stars Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson did not disappoint as they teamed up at the DC FanDome for the world premiere of the upcoming superhero film's second trailer.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
NYLON

The New ‘Scream’ Trailer Is A Bloody Welcome Back To Woodsboro

The countdown to Woodsboro is underway. The fictional California town and the backdrop of the iconic satirical horror franchise Scream is coming back into the spotlight, along with the highly-anticipated fifth film installment. The forthcoming film returns to its roots, not only to Woodsboro, but also with the title, opting to drop any numerals for the very clean Scream. It’s a move well-suited to the horror franchise known for its meta-commentary as much as its slasher legacy, and likely means that we're going deeper into the self-referential Scream mythology than ever before. It begs the question: Do you like scary movies? See everything to know about the forthcoming Scream film, below.
IndieWire

Darren Aronofsky Says He Still Gets ‘the Best Hate Mail Ever’ Because of ‘Mother!’

Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” went off like a bomb in late summer 2017, incensing viewers for its unruly, free-flowing storyline, Biblical allegories, environmental protest, and chaotic violence. In the film, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a wife and husband who are also meant to represent Mother Earth and God (or whatever creation figure you ascribe to), and their sprawling house, as it becomes overrun by rowdy houseguests, turns into an apocalyptic nightmare-scape meant to represent the destruction of the planet and its resources. Because of its weighty ambitions, the movie has inspired fierce reactions, even four years later. As Aronofsky revealed...
themorninghustle.com

Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Returns In Trailer for ‘Scream 5’

Just when it seemed like the Scream franchised was dead and buried with the clunker that was 2011’s Scream 4, the late 90’s hit horror franchise returns because, well, we’re not entirely sure. What we do know is that Scream veterans Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and...
ComicBook

Scream First Look: Meet the New Teens Being Hunted by Ghostface

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Entertainment have released a handful of first look photos, giving fans a look at classic characters as well as the new teens squaring off with Ghostface in Scream, the latest installment of the franchise that launched with Wes Craven's Scream in 1996. The photos include a first look at Dylan Minnette as "Wes," a character named for Craven, who passed away in 2015. There's also a shot of Jenna Ortega nearly perfectly replicating a shot from Drew Barrymore's iconic Scream introduction. What else does the movie have to offer? Well, the photos aren't exactly revealing. You will probably have to wait for the release of the trailer (likely later this week) to get a sense for who most of the characters are.
The Dad

Trailer for ‘Scream 5’ Brings Back Old Cast and Adds New Technology

It’s a big day for remakes of 90s classics. Or for reboots. Or sequels. I barely even know what’s what anymore. This morning, the first trailer for Disney+’s new Home Alone movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, landed, and it looks like a beat-by-beat recreation of the first movie, just with a new cast. And perhaps some of the old cast, if a cameo from a grown-up Buzz counts. Now we’ve got the first trailer for Scream 5 (it’s just being called Scream), a new version of another classic flick that had a bunch of sequels with diminishing returns and is now being recycled. This new Scream features the old guard – including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette – along with some new cast members to keep things fresh.
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’: First Images from the Brand New Movie Feature Sidney, Gale, Dewey, Ghostface and More!

One of the most hotly anticipated movies on the horizon, the Scream franchise returns to theaters on January 14, 2022. The filmmaking team this time around includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, as well as producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group known as Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound).
Canyon News

“Scream” Trailer Unleashes Terror For New Fans

HOLLYWOOD—I have been waiting for news on “Scream 5” which has been re-coined “Scream” (the 2022) version since I first heard a new installment in the franchise was headed in the horror universe. I mean “Scream” (1996) changed the game, “Scream 2” was epic, and “Scream 3” delivered a decent ending to the trilogy, until “Scream 4” re-birthed things, but didn’t deliver that punch audiences wanted, as a new trilogy was to be introduced back then people.
The Guardian

Scream returns: reinvention of slasher franchise revealed in new trailer

The fifth Scream film is set to relaunch the meta slasher franchise for a new generation, as revealed in the first trailer. Original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are returning for the first installment not directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The film, simply titled Scream, is from the Ready or Not film-makers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Original writer Kevin Williamson is also onboard as executive producer.
