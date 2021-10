PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recommending COVID-19 boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and also approved mixing different vaccine brands. The Moderna booster is recommended for people at high-risk, and it will be half the dose that was in the first two shots. It should be given six months after the second dose. People who received the J&J vaccine should get a second dose two months after their initial vaccination. The FDA followed the recommendation of its advisory panel and has cleared booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Authorization from the U.S....

