A cruise line is offering cruise deals right now that include balcony cabins for the price of ocean view and kids sail free on cruises from Miami and Port Canaveral. MSC Cruises is offering balcony cabins from $169 per person on cruises from Florida for the 2021-2022 season. The cruise line has two ships sailing from the state, MSC Meraviglia from Miami and MSC Divina from Port Canaveral.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO