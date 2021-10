We would like to wish a very happy 74th birthday to Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. For more than 50 years, Weir has been at the forefront with one of the most iconic band’s in music history, stealing faces wherever he can and sending fans into the stratosphere with his nuanced playing. Weir’s style and approach to the guitar are anything like we’ve seen before, playing it more like a jazz pianist would with his beautiful harmonic phrasing and chord inversions. There will surely never be another like him again.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO