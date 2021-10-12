CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery: 38 Hilarious and Terrifying Lubbock Animal and Insect Attack Stories

 8 days ago
Shockingly, Texans can legally own these exotic animals--provided you've filled out the massive amounts of paperwork required.

Attack Of The Flying Insects (Pt. 2)

It's October, so shouldn't that mean the mosquitos are gone? Not so fast, KDKA's John Shumway has more on why the mosquitos are still here and when we should expect them to go away.
The story of Missouri’s one and only shark attack

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Governor of Colorado’s boast about the state’s low rate of shark attacks is raising some questions. Why are there reports of shark attacks in some landlocked states? How are Missouri and Illinois on this list when they are so far away from the ocean? Well, the attacks probably did not […]
KCBD

Lubbock Animal Services offers help for pets, owners caught up in animal hoarding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) seized more than 20 dogs from a property near East 34th Street and Elm Avenue on Wednesday. Director Steven Green says it’s an ongoing issue at that location and this is not the first seizure there. While this particular investigation is ongoing, Greene says his team handles three to four large-scale seizures like this a year.
Lubbock Animal Services hosting Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Animal Services:. Lubbock Animal Services will host a Fall Festival Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at its location at 3323 SE Loop 289. Activities include pet costume contest, pet...
Suspect Steals Spider From Lubbock Pet Store By Putting It In His Front Pocket

An unknown suspect is said to have stolen a spider from a Lubbock pet shop by putting it in his front pocket. Back on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, a suspect walked into Walter's World of Pets, located at 3020 34th Street. One of the employees said that the suspect walked into the store and asked for merchandise from the back. It was then that the suspect allegedly grabbed a spider in its container.
Why Would Anyone In Lubbock Shoplift A Spider?

Stealing spiders? Is that where we are at in Lubbock? I know things have been nuts for a lot of people since the beginning of the pandemic and it's made some people a little crazy and led them to make poor choices. Theft is a poor choice and it's always...
