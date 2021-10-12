CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, LA

Lucian Bruce Norwood

By Staff Reports
Natchez Democrat
 8 days ago

RIDGECREST — Services for Lucian Bruce “Dick” Norwood will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 502 Ferriday Drive, Ridgecrest, LA, with Bro. Mark Norwood and Bro. Brenton Smith officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 and from 9 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Interment will be at Green Lawn Memorial Park, 106 Morgantown Road, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria, LA.

