Bears RBs Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert Handled Their Business on Sunday

The Chicago Bears might have found something in Khalil Herbert, as he was the main catalyst that led them to their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in week five. When David Montgomery went down with a sprained knee in week four against the Detroit Lions (placed on injured reserve), many thought former Kansas City Chief running back Damien Williams would be the lead back right away. The free-agent running back signed a one-year deal this past offseason, and when Montgomery was out, he saw the bulk of the carries (had 8 for 55 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown). So, it was interesting to see what the Chicago Bears would do with their running backs heading into Week 5 against the Raiders.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO