Bears RBs Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert Handled Their Business on Sunday
The running game was a vital cog of the Chicago Bears’ Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions, and any plan to upset the Raiders on the road in Week 5 was necessarily going to require more of that success. However, with David Montgomery sidelined by a knee sprain, Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert were left to shoulder the load for the Bears. Fortunately, they succeeded (albeit with a different mix of plays), as Williams and rookie Herbert led the Bears to two touchdowns in the first half and ground the clock down in the second half to secure a victory.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0