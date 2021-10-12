CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears RBs Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert Handled Their Business on Sunday

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe running game was a vital cog of the Chicago Bears’ Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions, and any plan to upset the Raiders on the road in Week 5 was necessarily going to require more of that success. However, with David Montgomery sidelined by a knee sprain, Damien Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert were left to shoulder the load for the Bears. Fortunately, they succeeded (albeit with a different mix of plays), as Williams and rookie Herbert led the Bears to two touchdowns in the first half and ground the clock down in the second half to secure a victory.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Was Matt Nagy trying to send a message to George McCaskey about ‘progress’? Is Justin Fields getting a better feel for NFL speed?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy talked about “progress” after the team’s defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 — but how much have the Bears made with rookie quarterback Justin Fields? Brad Biggs addresses that and much more in his weekly Bears mailbag. Matt Nagy spoke a lot about “progress” in his Monday news conference. Were his words directed toward George McCaskey? — @mmesq11 That is an ...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Damien Williams Waiver Wire Week 5: Fantasy analysis for Bears RB

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery has been a workhorse through the first month of the season. With Montgomery set to miss several weeks, how should fantasy football managers approach targeting Damien Williams on the Week 5 waiver wire?. Damien Williams is the No. 1 waiver add. This is the moment...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Nick Whalen
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: All eyes are on rookie Khalil Herbert

On the first handoff he took from quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday, Khalil Herbert broke to his left, darted around a big Jason Peters block and kept charging forward even as a Las Vegas Raiders defender tried to pull him down by his leg. The 11-yard run started the type...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears HUGE WIN vs Raiders: Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert, Matt Nagy, Khalil Mack, Derek Carr

Chicago Bears rumors & news come after a HUGE WIN vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Fields managed the game with 111 yards passing and his first NFL passing TD to Jesper Horsted. Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams set the tone with a dominant rushing attack as Chicago ran for 143 yards on the day. Bears Now host Harrison Graham has instant reaction of Bears vs. Raiders on today’s Bears post game show. Chicago Bears Now brings you daily videos covering the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors, injury reports & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Chicago Bears highlights following their 20-9 win over the Raiders feature a fired up Matt Nagy and Sean Desai’s defense dominating.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Raiders#Rbs#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Justin Fields
Bleacher Report

Damien Williams Placed on COVID-19 List by Bears Amid David Montgomery Injury

The Chicago Bears are without their top two running backs for the foreseeable future. After losing leading rusher David Montgomery for four to five weeks to a knee injury, the Bears announced Thursday that they've placed backup running back Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Montgomery went down with the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 5, 2021: Proven model says start Damien Williams, sit Justin Herbert

There are plenty of Fantasy football injuries to consider as Week 5 continues on Sunday. Cincinnati's Joe Mixon's status is up in the air after he hurt his ankle last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Samaje Perine is the next man up, but the Bengals could also utilize rookie Chris Evans. Perine looks like he could be one of the top Fantasy football picks this week, but Cincinnati plays Green Bay's stingy run defense. Should you avoid the Bengals' backfield in your Fantasy football strategy?
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Khalil Herbert plays well in place of David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears might have found something in Khalil Herbert, as he was the main catalyst that led them to their win over the Las Vegas Raiders in week five. When David Montgomery went down with a sprained knee in week four against the Detroit Lions (placed on injured reserve), many thought former Kansas City Chief running back Damien Williams would be the lead back right away. The free-agent running back signed a one-year deal this past offseason, and when Montgomery was out, he saw the bulk of the carries (had 8 for 55 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown). So, it was interesting to see what the Chicago Bears would do with their running backs heading into Week 5 against the Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Announce Update On RB Damien Williams

The Chicago Bears have already been without starting running back David Montgomery for the last few weeks and now appear to be losing his backup for this Sunday’s match-up with the Green Bay Packers. The Bears reportedly placed veteran ballcarrier Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, per Tom Pelissero...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

Bears Coach Joins Damien Williams in COVID-19 Protocol

How Bears handling COVID-19 after two people go in protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second time this year, COVID-19 has hit Halas Hall. One day after the Bears placed Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Matt Nagy announced that wide receivers coach Mike Furrey will not be at Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Packers, due to COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Watch Khalil Herbert’s First TD Open the Scoring For the Bears Against the Packers

After getting a stop on their first defensive possession, the Bears offense cashed in with an opening-drive score. Herbert’s score gives the Bears a 7-0 lead after the Cairo Santos extra point. It capped a fun drive for the Bears, who involved the tight end, vertical passing, and even a forced defensive pass interference. Gotta love the diversity in plays.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Khalil Herbert shines in his first start

The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers continued their historic rivalry this past Sunday. Unfortunately, Bears fans had an ending that has been the norm for far too long. The Packers toppled their rival, winning 24-14. The game actually started off in the Bears’ favor but went off the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears score first with touchdown run from rookie Khalil Herbert

The Bears struck first with rookie running back Khalil Herbert’s first career rushing touchdown as the Packers struggle with red-zone defense. With David Montgomery on injured reserve with a knee sprain and Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Herbert is now the featured running back. And he got off to a solid start against Green Bay.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy