The Ford Mustang's Coyote V-8 Will Lose 10 HP in 2022
The muscle car segment has long been defined by powerful V-8 engines here in the United States. The current crop of offerings from Detroit are all among the most powerful versions of the breed that we’ve ever seen, but it appears that will be changing slightly for the 2022 model year. As first reported by Ford Authority, all Mustang models powered by the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will see a reduction in horsepower and torque for 2022. More specifically, the much-loved powertrain will be down 10 hp and 10 lb-ft of torque in both the GT and Mach 1 offerings.www.roadandtrack.com
