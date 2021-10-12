CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers Will End 34-Year Drought

By Jason Gregor
oilersnation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chorus in Sam Cooke’s song, A Change is Gonna Come, accurately depicts how I view the Edmonton Oilers 42nd NHL season. It has been 34 years since the Oilers finished first in their division. In their first two seasons, they finished fourth in their division, then finished first for six consecutive season between 1982-1987. Only three current Oilers were alive when they last won their division in April of 1987: Mike Smith (5), Duncan Keith (3) and Derek Ryan (four months). Kris Russell was born when the Oilers were in the third round of the playoffs on their way to their third Stanley Cup in May of 1987.

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Oilers sign Colton Sceviour to a one-year, $750,000 contract

The Edmonton Oilers have inked forward Colton Sceviour to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000. Sceviour came to camp on a professional tryout contract, performed well in training camp, and earned himself a gig on the team. Over six preseason games, Sceviour recorded three assists and had an on-ice goal differential of four-to-three while playing at even-strength.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers player review and 2021-22 preview: Devin Shore

Welcome to the 2020-21 season review and 2021-22 season preview player-by-player! In this, and other articles, I’ll be, well, reviewing the Edmonton Oilers 2020-21 season and previewing the 2021-22 season. You can read about the analytics behind my analysis here. Devin Shore had a curious 2020-21 campaign. He joined the...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 1.0 Wrap Up: Oilers give up a two-goal lead in the third period, win 3-2 in the shootout anyway

Just like we drew it up. Final Score: 3-2 Oilers in the shootout. The last time the Edmonton Oilers played a hockey game that mean anything left us all feeling crushed, angry, and ready to walk off a cliff after our boys dropped four straight at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Needless to say, the vibes around Oil Country were about as bad as they can get and it felt like there was a dark cloud riding along ever since. Thankfully, a new season offers a fresh opportunity to erase those memories and replace them with something a little more fun than the dread and anger that comes with a series sweep. I know I’m biased but I honestly feel like Oilers fans have lived through more than enough heartache in recent memory and that we deserve better than what we’ve got. And frankly, there’s nothing better than the early season Kool-Aid that always goes down smooth as we all dream of better days for our boys and the parties that would come with an extended playoff run. This is the time for those lofty dreams, my friends, and I went into the season opener with plenty of sky-high hopes.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
oilersnation.com

Oilers Prospect Report: Bourgault starts season hot

The Edmonton Oilers opened up their 2021-22 campaign with a win last night but in typical Oilers fashion. Hold a comfortable lead for most of the game, giving everyone hope, and then blow it late in the third. Thankfully, Mike Smith made some big stops, and Kyle Turris buried his...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Welcome Back

Hockey isn’t meant to be played in empty buildings with tarped sections of seats and piped in crowd noise. It’s meant to be played as it was last night, with a revved-up Mike Smith pumping his arm to celebrate a 3-2 shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place with, as a bonus, La Bamba blaring in the aftermath.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 2.0 Wrap Up: McDavid hat trick leads Oilers to 5-2 victory over the Flames

Maybe the Flames can win their season opener next year. Final Score: 5-2 Oilers. Before last season started, I thought that having 10 games against the Flames would be an extremely fun series to watch between two teams that haven’t gotten along well over the past few years. I thought there would be fights and shenanigans and mischief and maybe even tomfoolery, but even though we got some of the rough stuff that you’d expect from a Battle of Alberta, it wasn’t the same without fans in the building to add to the intensity. Having Calgary in town for a Saturday night game is the kind of night you circle on your calendar, but without the back-and-forth from the crowd to create an atmosphere of animosity, the vibe just wasn’t nearly the same. Obviously, you can still play the games without fans in the stands but as we saw last season, they’re not nearly as fun. Needless to say, I was really looking forward to seeing what kind of atmosphere the Rogers Place faithful would provide. This was Hockey Night in Canada after all.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers — Game 2

Buckle up, friends. It’s the first Battle of Alberta of 2021-22. We’ve seen a lot of different versions of the Calgary Flames over the past few seasons. What can we expect this year?. 1. The 2014-15 season was the first of Johnny Gaudreau’s NHL career. He broke into the league...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Brendan Perlini
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Person
Tyson Barrie
oilersnation.com

The Advantages and Disadvantages of pairing McDavid and Draisaitl together

There have always been debates over line combinations for the Edmonton Oilers over the years across social media. These discussions ranged from various topics such as if Milan Lucic should occupy a spot in the top six, if Puljujarvi or Kassian should be Edmonton’s top right-wing, if Barrie or Bear should play with Nurse, and so on.
NHL
oilersnation.com

First Impressions: Good and Bad

Research has shown that people form conclusions — which rarely change — the moment they see or hear another person for the first time. It is an interesting phenomenon, and one that definitely exists in sports. However, I do believe some people will change their original opinions on players, but often it takes a long time and usually their first impression remains in their subconscious and when they see a play that reminds them of their original evaluation, it surfaces.
SPORTS
oilersnation.com

WWYDW(FE): Keep McDrai Together, Or Keep Them Apart

Over the offseason, a big point of conversation was how much the newly-signed Zach Hyman could produce playing alongside Connor McDavid. Hyman was a fan favourite in Toronto. He went from being a middling prospect to earning a depth role on the Maple Leafs to becoming a major contributor in the team’s top-six. Hyman’s role was being the straw that stirred the drink alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, serving as the player who went to the dirty areas of the ice, won puck battles, and crashed the net.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#The New York Islanders
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Connor McDavid shines, but depth key in dominant win

If there’s one player who loves playing against the Calgary Flames, it’s Connor McDavid. Last night, he fired home three goals as hats poured onto the ice in a 5-2 win over the team from down the QE2. His impressive stat line also featured one notable goal: a massive one-timer from just above the right faceoff circle.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Perlini is Happy to be Back in the NHL

Brendan Perlini was selected 12th overall pick at the 2014 NHL entry draft by the Arizona Coyotes. He turned pro two years later. He started in the AHL and promptly scored 14 goal and 19 points in 17 games with the Tucson Roadrunners. That earned him a callup to the Coyotes and he finished the season scoring 14-7-21 in 57 games with Arizona.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Ducks @ Oilers G3

This is the Edmonton Oilers 42nd NHL season. They have only started a season 3-0 six times and tonight they will try to make it seven. — The Oilers best start was 7-0 in 1983/1984. They went 5-0 in 1985/1986 and in 2019/2020. They were 4-0 in 2008/2009, but missed...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Week One Takeaways

Well, the Oilers really couldn’t have gotten off to a better start to the regular season than they did. A pair of victories against division opponents on home ice has the fan base feeling good and I would imagine the players in the room are loving life. That’s not to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers send Ryan McLeod to AHL; activate Devin Shore

The Edmonton Oilers have made a few roster moves ahead of a Tuesday game against the Anaheim Ducks. The club has assigned forward Ryan McLeod to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors while activating Devin Shore from the injured reserve. McLeod won a job with the big club this season, but the...
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: The best defence is a good… offence?

Whether they intended to or not, the Edmonton Oilers came into the season with a game plan that alluded to them outscoring their opponents 6-5 — much like last night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. Of course, this isn’t a stable game plan and undoubtedly one the Oilers didn’t intentionally...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Winning Ugly Better than Losing

One of the most annoying phrases in hockey is “You can’t win in the playoffs playing that way,” when it is uttered in the first week of the regular season. It is such a ridiculous statement. How a team plays in October has zero impact on how they play in May. Teams can play well early in a year and still lose in the playoffs, while others can be leaky early yet they tighten up later in the season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy