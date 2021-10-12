Oilers Will End 34-Year Drought
The chorus in Sam Cooke’s song, A Change is Gonna Come, accurately depicts how I view the Edmonton Oilers 42nd NHL season. It has been 34 years since the Oilers finished first in their division. In their first two seasons, they finished fourth in their division, then finished first for six consecutive season between 1982-1987. Only three current Oilers were alive when they last won their division in April of 1987: Mike Smith (5), Duncan Keith (3) and Derek Ryan (four months). Kris Russell was born when the Oilers were in the third round of the playoffs on their way to their third Stanley Cup in May of 1987.oilersnation.com
