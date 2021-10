Mark Drury has seen and tagged more than his share of heavy-beamed whitetail bucks. So he knew the deer he first got photos of a few years ago was a special animal. “The first pictures [from a remote camera] I got of him was on our southern Iowa property in the summer of 2018,” says Mark, of Drury Outdoors fame. “He was 3.5-years old, and had it all —wide [rack], mass, the potential to be a really great buck. I thought this buck was going to be a giant.”

