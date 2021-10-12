CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s official: Apple to hold special event on October 18th

Macdaily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official! Apple will hold a special event on October 18th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT. The public can view online the event at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/ or using the Apple TV app. Strong possibilities for Apple’s October 18th event include new Apple Silicon-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, AirPods...

macdailynews.com

BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 is now available for purchase, but we’re already looking forward to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll...
CELL PHONES
Macdaily News

Apple to also mar MacBook Air with stupid notch in 2022

According to the same leaker who was first to mention Apple was bringing a stupid, rather pointless notch to the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the next-generation MacBook Air scheduled to be released in 2022 will also feature the same black mark on its display. Juli Clover for...
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Apple introduces Tech Talks 2021 live online sessions for developers

Apple today kicked off Tech Talks 2021, a new online developer engagement series with more than 100 live sessions and 1,500 office hours running over the course of the next eight weeks. Tech Talks will provide an opportunity for developers to directly connect with Apple experts to learn more about...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Events#Ar
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Apple's 'Unleashed' Event: New MacBook Pro With Special Chips, AirPods 3 And Cheaper Music Voice Plan

Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) second hardware event of the year that was held a little over a month from the iPhone 13 launch event panned out in line with expectations. The event titled "Unleashed" was livestreamed from the Apple Park at the company's Cupertino headquarters in California. As has been the norm with Apple's recent virtual launches, CEO Tim Cook delivered the introductory address and made his appearance between product announcements by Apple executives.
ELECTRONICS
thenerdstash.com

Everything Apple Announced at the October 18 Unleashed Event

Apple’s anticipated “Unleashed” special October Event was a huge success, and it certainly did not disappoint with announcements of new products including everything we expected and then some. In this post, we have chronicled every new announcement that the Cupertino-based company made in its October 18 virtual Mac Event. Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Apple’s 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro tops out at $6,099

Pro users can “Max” out their 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro for a top cost of $6,099 bu increasing the amount of unified memory and SSD storage capacity. And that’s about the limit as to what you can customize as the 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, and the collection of ports (Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3) are all, thankfully, standard in every model.
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

The macOS cursor travels behind the MacBook Pro’s stupid notch

Apple’s new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros both feature a rather unnecessary notch, a first for the Mac, and seemingly Apple’s attempt to double down on design idiocy. That said, one question remains: How does macOS, i.e. the cursor, handle this inelegant kludge, this silly speed bump, bad design that accomplishes nothing?
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Apple dodges global supply chain woes with new MacBook Pro and AirPods launches

Apple shares today closed up $2.21 (+1.51%) to $148.76 one day after unveiling all-new powerful and efficient MacBook Pro models and new third generation AirPods, seemingly dodging global supply chain woes. “Despite supply-chain woes impacting several companies, Apple’s announcements suggest that it is significantly better at navigating these disruptions than...
BUSINESS
Variety

Apple Music Is Launching a Voice-Only Siri Plan for $4.99 per Month

Apple is introducing a new Apple Music plan — available exclusively through Siri — which will be half the price of its regular individual plan, aimed at driving up sales of Siri-enabled devices. Apple Music Voice will cost $4.99/month, launching in 17 countries this fall. It will let listeners launch any song (choosing from more than 90 million tracks), pick from hundreds of preset playlists, and access Apple Music Radio using only Siri voice commands, with full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri, the tech giant announced. (Users will be able to use the Apple Music app to control, but...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple AirPods 3: Everything you need to know

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Apple’s AirPods changed the headphone world. Sure, there were quite a few true wireless headphones before the AirPods, but AirPods made them much more popular. AirPods 2 improved on the originals with better sound quality and wireless charging. Now, Apple has finally unveiled the third-generation AirPods. Not only should the headphones sound better, but they also offer a number of new features that make them better than ever. Excited about AirPods 3? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. AirPods 3...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
theapplepost.com

Apple Store down as ‘Unleashed’ special event nears

Apple has taken down the online Apple Store and Apple Store app ahead of today’s “Unleashed” special event, which is expected to see the launch of the rumored new M1X MacBook Pro, redesigned AirPods, and more. Today’s event will be streamed at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) from the Steve...
TECHNOLOGY
Macdaily News

Apple unveils new third generation AirPods

Apple today announced the third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio, delivering advanced features and a magical experience in a new contoured design. By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ. Users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies, and tv shows, along with dynamic head tracking, across Apple devices. The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water, and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls. The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time1 and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case. AirPods (3rd generation) join the world’s most popular family of headphones and are available to order starting today, and in stores beginning Tuesday, October 26.
ELECTRONICS

