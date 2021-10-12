CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Today is deadline to register to vote in November general election

 8 days ago
If you want to vote in the Nov. 2 general election but aren't yet registered, you'll need to do so today. According to information on the Saline County Elections Office website, voters must be registered by 8 p.m. There are multiple ways to register. You can print out and complete...

Salina, KS
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

