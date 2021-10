SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's pheasant season could be hit or miss for hunters this year. The state's storied season opens Saturday but the outlook is dicey. The state Game, Fish and Parks Department hasn't done any brood reports for the 2020 or 2021 seasons. Extreme drought conditions this spring may have kept chick production down, according to Pheasants Forever, a nonprofit conservation organization.