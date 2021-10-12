CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Who do the Red Sox want to play in the ALCS?

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox, by virtue of their second straight walk-off win on Monday, are guaranteed a spot in the ALCS, the first of four teams to punch their ticket to MLB’s semifinals. The only thing left to be determined is just who they’ll be playing in the series. That will come down to the ALDS between the White Sox and Astros, a series which Houston leads two games to one. That could end as soon as Tuesday afternoon as the two sides play Game Four at 2:07 PM ET after it was rained out on Monday. Boston will certainly be rooting for Chicago to win this game in order to force one extra game out of whoever they play, but beyond that, who should they be hoping to win the series? Let’s compare the two sides.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans use profane Jose Altuve chant during Game 3

Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Ryan Pressly
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcs#Astros#The Red Sox#Alds#The White Sox#White Sox Second Half
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Have To Be Satisfied With Chris Sale, Who Survives Game 1 Start In ALCS

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — All things considered, the Red Sox have to be satisfied with the start they got from Chris Sale on Friday night. No, it wasn’t anything like the work one might expect from an ace who’s on a Hall of Fame track. But Sale hasn’t been that pitcher since returning to the roster in mid-August. So in Game 1 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros, Sale didn’t go six or seven innings while allowing a run or two and striking out 10 batters. But the 2021 version of Sale pitched about as well as anyone could...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

From Lance Lynn to Craig Kimbrel: Grading 10 Chicago White Sox roster additions on how they fared for the 2021 AL Central champs

The Chicago White Sox were one of the more aggressive teams last offseason. Then when injuries popped up throughout the season, they used a mix of internal and external options to try to fill the voids. The Sox were also active at the trade deadline, attempting to position themselves for the postseason. Some moves worked, others didn’t pan out for the American League Central champs, whose ...
MLB
chatsports.com

Why Chaim Bloom deserves a ton of credit for the Red Sox’ ALCS berth

It feels fitting somehow that the man who drove in the game-winning run in the Red Sox’ ALDS-clinching victory was Kiké Hernández, an unheralded free-agent signing for a team no one expected much of this season. Hernández’s versatility and steady contributions from start to finish this year more than justified...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy