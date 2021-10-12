CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamethread: Astros at White Sox (ALDS Game 4)

By Joe Resis
South Side Sox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to an offense that caught fire and a bullpen that blanked the Astros down the stretch on Sunday, the White Sox are still alive. Advancing to the ALCS is still a long shot for the South Siders, who must win two straight against Houston. Since the White Sox enter Tuesday’s game with a 2-1 series deficit, they cannot afford any more losses this series. Whichever team advances will have home field advantage against the Red Sox, who beat the Rays, three games to one.

